It’s a full house this week on the show, but Daniel Bader, Alex Dobie, Andrew Martonik, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Russell Holly deliver a tight 70 minutes of insight into Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Is the display on the XL as bad as some reviewers have said, or are expectations out of whack because the screens on recent Samsung phones are just so good? One thing is certain—the FUD machine is running at full throttle.

The crew also talk about the usefulness of the squeeze function as well as the design, materials, and components used by Google. Alex also delivers a taste of what’s to come with the Huawei Mate 10. There will be two different versions of the phone. At this point it’s unclear which ones will be available where, but we do know that Huawei’s SoC is a monster!

Show Notes and Links: