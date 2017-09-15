Audio-only stream below
What's the best way to buy a Galaxy Note 8? The Pixel 2 is almost here, and Qi wireless charging is about to explode. Not literally, though.
This week, Daniel Bader, Alex Dobie, and Jerry Hildenbrand dissect the technology in Apple’s new iPhone X for a deep dive into wireless charging, facial recognition, and the impact they have the entire smartphone industry. Additionally, LG’s V30 continues to generate buzz in the market while the Galaxy Note 8 is now shipping, and the Pixel 2 is officially set for an October 4th announcement. The crew also talk about Andy Rubin, Vic Gundotra, computational photography, and more!
Eyes without a face [#acpodcast]
I wish you guys could get Steve Guttenburg on the show to talk about audio. Might be interesting.