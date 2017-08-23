Audio-only stream below

Live, weird, and slightly intoxicated. Essential.

Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Michael Fisher sequester in a New York City hotel to talk about the newly released Essential Phone—and after months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is here!

Sit back and relax for this one — it's a little long, a little rough, and a little drunk. And a lot good.

