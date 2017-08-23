Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
Live, weird, and slightly intoxicated. Essential.
Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Michael Fisher sequester in a New York City hotel to talk about the newly released Essential Phone—and after months of rumors, leaks, and speculation, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is here!
Sit back and relax for this one — it's a little long, a little rough, and a little drunk. And a lot good.
Show Notes and Links:
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
The Essential Galaxy Note 8 podcast
I had the absolute WORSE experience with Essential Customer Service trying to cancel the phone. Essentially someone called back but took several days for emails calling a number that states someone is available from 7-9 PST only to get a recording that states no customer service reps are available to take your call and had to leave a voice mail that some one essentially called me back 1 1/2 days later. I will deal with Samsung Bloat any day over this crappy customer service. Whenever I need warranty done with Samsung, I never had issues.
Alright now. Someone is sure proud of that title. lol
I am :P
But with all the bells and whistles how is the cell radio ? Does it have better signal boost in a rural area?