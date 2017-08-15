Audio-only stream below

Be careful out there.

This week, Daniel, Andrew, and Jerry follow up on Andrew’s second opinion article about the Moto Z2 Force. They also talk about Bluetooth 5, the LG V30, and the installed base of Nougat, which is now at 13.5% of all Android devices. This brings up a great question: Is it better to buy a slightly older “flagship” phone, or a brand new mid-range device?

Show Notes and Links:

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Podcast sponsorships

If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..

Credits

The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license: