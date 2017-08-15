Audio-only stream below
Be careful out there.
This week, Daniel, Andrew, and Jerry follow up on Andrew’s second opinion article about the Moto Z2 Force. They also talk about Bluetooth 5, the LG V30, and the installed base of Nougat, which is now at 13.5% of all Android devices. This brings up a great question: Is it better to buy a slightly older “flagship” phone, or a brand new mid-range device?
