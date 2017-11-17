Audio-only stream below

It’s all about keeping things in perspective.

Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik welcome Mobile Nation’s newest member to the show — Associate Video Editor Hayato Huseman!

Hayato talks with the gang about their experience and initial testing of the OnePlus 5T, which was recently unveiled in New York City. A modest update to the OnePlus 5, the 5T is marketed as a $499 flagship. It may not fully comparable with phones like the Galaxy S8 and Pixel 2, but the price is far more accessible.

They also discuss the enthusiast community’s disappointment with the Razer Phone and Daniel’s impressions of iPhone X. To wrap things up, Andrew gives us the skinny on Google’s Pixel Buds.

Show Notes and Links:

Want to get in touch?

Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.

  • E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.

Podcast sponsorships

If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..

Credits

The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license: