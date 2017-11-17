Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
It’s all about keeping things in perspective.
Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik welcome Mobile Nation’s newest member to the show — Associate Video Editor Hayato Huseman!
Hayato talks with the gang about their experience and initial testing of the OnePlus 5T, which was recently unveiled in New York City. A modest update to the OnePlus 5, the 5T is marketed as a $499 flagship. It may not fully comparable with phones like the Galaxy S8 and Pixel 2, but the price is far more accessible.
They also discuss the enthusiast community’s disappointment with the Razer Phone and Daniel’s impressions of iPhone X. To wrap things up, Andrew gives us the skinny on Google’s Pixel Buds.
Show Notes and Links:
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
Don't be surprised if it doesn't blow your socks off [#acpodcast]
It's always interesting to me how those of us on subsidized carriers face a different dilemma than is often portrayed and have to think differently about our choise. Often a review will cite that 499 is a huge savings over the cost of a Pixel 2xl or a Note8 (and it is, and the reviewers are right to say that), but on my Verizon plan the pixel xl2 is 349, the note8 is 449, so even though I like the 5T at 499 it's not really a bargain in my case. Really struggling with the option of those 3 devices, although I know the fans of each will say it's a no-brainer 😉
I'm not surprised. If the phone isn't labeled Samsung these hacks would never write that something "blows their socks off".