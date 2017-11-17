Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik welcome Mobile Nation’s newest member to the show — Associate Video Editor Hayato Huseman!

Hayato talks with the gang about their experience and initial testing of the OnePlus 5T, which was recently unveiled in New York City. A modest update to the OnePlus 5, the 5T is marketed as a $499 flagship. It may not fully comparable with phones like the Galaxy S8 and Pixel 2, but the price is far more accessible.

They also discuss the enthusiast community’s disappointment with the Razer Phone and Daniel’s impressions of iPhone X. To wrap things up, Andrew gives us the skinny on Google’s Pixel Buds.

Show Notes and Links: