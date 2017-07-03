Audio-only stream below
Action Launcher is one of the most popular launchers on the Play Store, and it just received its biggest update in years. So what better time to bring on its owner and chief developer, Chris Lacy, for a chat about its past, its present, and its future?
Right now, by the way. The time is right now.
Hosted by Daniel Bader, Florence Ion, and Andrew Martonik.
Show notes
Reader comments
The best launcher for Android, the podcast
= NOVA. I think many experienced Android enthusiasts would agree. It's a notch above the rest IMO
Nova is still the best IMO and after the Google now integration it just cemented it's place at the top for me.
Nova, the end. - That would be my podcast :)
People are very loyal to Nova. I often wonder if they even try other launchers. I'm curious why and how Nova is better than, in this case, Action.
I'm not gonna say that I'm a Nova loyalist but its the one I found effective for my needs. I tried Action, Smart, Lightning, Buzz, Evie, OF, Aviate, Arrow, Line, Hola, Atom, EverythingMe, Holo, Apex, Square Launcher, ADW, Launcher 8, Z Launcher, Kiss and many many more but the two Launcher that I always comes back to are Nova and Arrow. You just can't deny quality.
I use both. To be honest, they're very similar IMO. Nova's Pixel setup is better while Action Launcher's old school Nexus setup is top notch. Also, Action Launcher I feel is a bit easier to take on for the uninitiated.
Nova has never been an app where people just blindly stay. Its not Facebook. Its constantly tested. Personally I try all kinds of launchers because honestly Nova is boring. But in spite of other launchers great ideas I always end up back with Nova.
Every few months I try a new launcher for a week or two, I'm always looking for a replacement... But I always come back to Nova.
It seems to be the perfect launcher, at least for a lot of people, it strikes a perfect balance between simplicity, customisable and features. And the developers not only listen to the users, but also seem to be excellent at filtering signal from noise.
Nova without a doubt.. Just keeps on giving..
Good podcast.
I liked Chris's integrity where he didn't want to release something that was half baked - or only works in some situations or cases...
The major draw to me to the Android mobile phone segment - is to use a launcher that I can configure the phone to work the way I like it. Let me make the interface that I am comfortable and efficient with - now we are talking.
Enter Action and Nova launcher.
Both are really good - different in flow or design - both reliable. I have both.
I don't think Action or Nova (developers) should contract out to OEM's to perfect - their - launcher as a consultant.
I do think they both should be an option to the OEM's as a built in launcher as an alternative - yes.