This week, Daniel Bader and Jerry Hildenbrand are joined by VR expert Russell Holly to talk about Moto Z2 Force reviews and several other newly announced Moto phones. Thanks to some recent leaks, we know even more about the Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming LG V30.

A major topic this week is the ASUS ZenFone AR. Russell guides us through the device and where Asus along with Tango fit into the Augmented Reality world. Also discussed is Apple’s ARKit, and how hot does your phone get in a heavy duty case?

Show Notes and Links:

