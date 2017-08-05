Audio-only stream below
It's the version of altered reality you've been waiting for all week!
This week, Daniel Bader and Jerry Hildenbrand are joined by VR expert Russell Holly to talk about Moto Z2 Force reviews and several other newly announced Moto phones. Thanks to some recent leaks, we know even more about the Galaxy Note 8 and upcoming LG V30.
A major topic this week is the ASUS ZenFone AR. Russell guides us through the device and where Asus along with Tango fit into the Augmented Reality world. Also discussed is Apple’s ARKit, and how hot does your phone get in a heavy duty case?
Show Notes and Links:
- Moto Z2 Force review
- The Moto E4 Plus is a cheap phone with a 5000mAh battery
- Where do the Moto G5S and G5S Plus fit into Motorola's phone lineup?
- This is the Galaxy Note 8
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 specs
- This is the LG V30
- ASUS ZenFone AR comes to Verizon for $650
- Where do Asus and Tango fit into the world of augmented reality?
- Apple ARKit - What you need to know
