All dogs are good dogs, but does the same rule apply to displays?

Writer and analyst Daniel Matte from techspecs.blog joins Daniel Bader, Alex Dobie, and Russell Holly to discuss the issues, real and perceived, with the display used on Google’s Pixel 2 XL. They also talk about the software changes Google has promised to help address problems with the device.

To wrap things up, the crew chats about the Pixelbook, OnePlus 5T rumors, and the Android 8.1 beta!

