Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
All dogs are good dogs, but does the same rule apply to displays?
Writer and analyst Daniel Matte from techspecs.blog joins Daniel Bader, Alex Dobie, and Russell Holly to discuss the issues, real and perceived, with the display used on Google’s Pixel 2 XL. They also talk about the software changes Google has promised to help address problems with the device.
To wrap things up, the crew chats about the Pixelbook, OnePlus 5T rumors, and the Android 8.1 beta!
Show Notes and Links:
Google to address Pixel 2 XL screen issues with several software changes
Google extending manufacturer warranty for Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Pixel 2 XL screen burn-in is real, Google working on software fixes to mitigate issues
Google has a software fix for the Pixel 2 speaker 'clicking' problem
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
A bad look for Google and the Pixel 2 XL [#acpodcast]
Why the hell did they ever use LG everyone knows LG sucks, but somehow one of the biggest companies in the world can't figure that out?
Totally agree! Will never spend money on an LG phone. Junk
They got cheaper deal, they know no matter what they release everyone will buy it
Not I..it's sad cause I was really looking forward to the XL.