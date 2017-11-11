Audio-only stream below

Now Five Atmospheres Compliant!

This week on the show Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Russell Holly are joined by Dan DeSilva from our sister site, thrifter.com, to talk about about some great deals on gadgets and other items before Black Friday hits.

The team also covers a large swath of topics both Android and non-Android related, including Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro, improved water resistance for phones, and the time Daniel got in trouble with his parents about the Diablo 2 real money auction house.

They also discuss QA issues with the Pixel 2 and other devices in the gadget world, the rise of Google as a hardware company, a Chrome update that will kill annoying redirects, and much more! It’s all about saving and making that cash money on this episode of the Android Central Podcast!

