Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
Now Five Atmospheres Compliant!
This week on the show Daniel Bader, Jerry Hildenbrand, and Russell Holly are joined by Dan DeSilva from our sister site, thrifter.com, to talk about about some great deals on gadgets and other items before Black Friday hits.
The team also covers a large swath of topics both Android and non-Android related, including Samsung’s Gear Fit2 Pro, improved water resistance for phones, and the time Daniel got in trouble with his parents about the Diablo 2 real money auction house.
They also discuss QA issues with the Pixel 2 and other devices in the gadget world, the rise of Google as a hardware company, a Chrome update that will kill annoying redirects, and much more! It’s all about saving and making that cash money on this episode of the Android Central Podcast!
Show Notes and Links:
Google Pixel 2 XL adds new display profiles, UI changes to address burn-in in latest update
Pixel phones get a little something extra in the November security patch
Chrome updates set to kill annoying redirects and trick-to-click popups
Google is changing the way developers think about spatial audio
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
Anyway, Android?[#acpodcast]
The first thirty minutes is a Thrifter ad.
Thanks for listening!
Thrifter is pretty dope though if you have tried it. I've ignored it until the Black Friday ads started coming and they do a great job of aggregating them.
I agree, very useful. I just felt that it was a bit much.
Glad you enjoy Thrifter. Honestly, we were only going to chat Thrifter for a few minutes but we were having so much fun we continued on. Hopefully you took away a few nuggets that'll help you score some Black Friday deals!
I still haven't recieved the November security patch for my unlocked straight from Google Pixel 2. Very disappointing.