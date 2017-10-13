Audio-only stream below
- Download it directly with this link
- Subscribe with your favorite Podcatcher: Audio feed | Google Play Music | Pocket Casts | TuneIn Radio | Stitcher
- Subscribe in iTunes: Audio feed
- Listen to it here with the player above
Dan is done with big companies holding out for more money.
Your privacy and personal data are a major topic this week as Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik , and Jerry Hildenbrand talk about Google’s quick decision to disable touch-activated listening on the Home Mini before it becomes available to consumers. OnePlus is taking some heat once again; this time for data collection concerns regarding OxygenOS.
On a more positive note, Google is adding Duo video calling to the dialer and SMS app on Pixel, Nexus, and Android One phones. Also, Disney has partnered with other major studios, excluding Paramount (at least for now), to offer Movies Anywhere—a service that lets you more freely access movies you’ve purchased from multiple platforms.
The crew also discuss using Pixel 2 on Project Fi, and whether or not it’s a good decision to buy an original Pixel in 2017.
Show Notes and Links:
- Google Home Mini review units had a bug that recorded everything
- Google to disable touch-activated listening on Home Minis
- Google's commitment to hardware is no longer in doubt
- OnePlus responds to OxygenOS data collection concerns
- Google is adding Duo video calling to the dialer and SMS app of Pixels
- Movies Anywhere
- Should you use your Google Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on Project Fi?
- Should you buy an original Pixel or Pixel XL in 2017?
Want to get in touch?
Sure, you can just listen to the AndroidCentral Podcast. (And you should.) But it's much more fun to be a part of it. And there are several ways you can do so.
- E-mail us: Have a question and want us to answer it on-air? E-mail us here.
Podcast sponsorships
If you're interested in advertising on the Android Central Podcast, please contact Standard Broadcast Co..
Credits
The AndroidCentral Podcast is sponsored by ShopAndroid.com. And thanks to these great artists for providing their music under the Creative Commons license:
- Pure Attitude, by Kevin MacLeod, Incompetech.
- Summertime Instrumental by cdk, ccmixter.org
- Where You Are Now by Alex Beroza, ccmixter.org
- Urban-Metronica (woo-yeah mix) by spinningmerkaba, ccmixter.org
Reader comments
1 + You = Data Collection