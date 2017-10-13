Your privacy and personal data are a major topic this week as Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik , and Jerry Hildenbrand talk about Google’s quick decision to disable touch-activated listening on the Home Mini before it becomes available to consumers. OnePlus is taking some heat once again; this time for data collection concerns regarding OxygenOS.

On a more positive note, Google is adding Duo video calling to the dialer and SMS app on Pixel, Nexus, and Android One phones. Also, Disney has partnered with other major studios, excluding Paramount (at least for now), to offer Movies Anywhere—a service that lets you more freely access movies you’ve purchased from multiple platforms.

The crew also discuss using Pixel 2 on Project Fi, and whether or not it’s a good decision to buy an original Pixel in 2017.

Show Notes and Links: