This Sunday would be a good time to spend that Google Play credit!

Now there's another reason to play Pocket Mortys. Besides being incredibly fun, Adult Swim Games has pledged to donate any cash it makes via the game on Sunday, October 1 to help Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico.

The game itself is free to play, but ads and in-app purchases can make for a sizable amount of money, especially now that we have an extra incentive to hand it over to the company. It's fun to play and chances are you would probably spend a little coin because of it, but this news removes any excuse to not part with a buck or two.

If you're wondering how to be good humans, play Pocket Mortys on Sunday when all proceeds benefit hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. — Pocket Mortys (@PocketMortys) October 1, 2017

Remember, Google Play credit can be used to buy in-app purchases, and plenty of us have upwards of $100 or more by using the Opinion Rewards app. There's no better time to spend it!