Pocket Casts, one of the best cross-platform podcast apps and my personal favorite, has been acquired by a group of public radio-focused companies headlined by NPR. The group, comprised of NPR, WNYC Studios, WBEZ Chicago and This American Life, is acquiring Pocket Casts in pursuit of synergy — after all, this group comprises some of the most popular podcasts available today, with hits such as This American Life, Serial, Radiolab and Planet Money.

The entire Pocket Casts team is joining the new group, and they are adamant that Pocket Casts will continue to operate and be improved. "Together we have the passion, scale and laser focus needed to achieve some truly great things," reads their blog post on the acquisition. "Nothing about the app is changing. Going forward our aim is to make it better, like we always have, year in, year out." The app will retain its paid model, and the pricing isn't going to change. This pretty much sums things up: