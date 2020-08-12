The Aukey 60W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger is down to $16.75 on Amazon when you use the code LYV5RERP during checkout. Without the code, the device is going for $26 and has gone as high as $30 recently. This is one of the best prices around and a great deal if you need a USB-C wall charger.

Is one port just not enough? Grab Aukey's 2-port 30W charger that includes USB-C and USB-A. It's on sale for $12.99 when you clip the on-page coupon. That's down from a $20 street price. This one doesn't quite have the output of the one above, but it may work better for you if you have multiple devices you need to plug in.

The Aukey USB-C charger includes 60W Power Delivery and is perfect for any of your USB-C powered devices. Charge laptops like the 13-inch MacBook Pro or the Dell XPS 13. It can also work with smartphones and tablets like the iPad Pro, the Nintendo Switch, and more. It's also a very fast charger with the ability to max out a laptop battery in less than two hours.

The device has an advanced GaN power chip. That might not sound too impressive to you, but it dramatically improves the charging efficiency while still regulating the internal components. The charger will stay cool and never overheat, even when it's working hard to give you all the power you need.

The power system is 35% smaller than other chargers, including the ones that come with your laptop. It also has a foldable plug. The size and the weight and the foldable design means it's great for travel. It also has built-in safeguards to protect it from things like overheating, short circuiting, overcharging, and more, so you don't have to worry about it malfunctioning or anything like that.