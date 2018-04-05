Plex continues to be one of the best media libraries around, and if you've got a Google Daydream, chances are you've messed around with the Plex VR app. Plex wants to make sure as many people as possible can experience their movies and TV shows in VR, and as such, has expanded this to Oculus and Samsung's Gear VR .

The Daydream Plex VR app will continue to get regular updates just like usual, but with the expansion to Oculus and Gear VR, far more people will be able to join in on the fun.

You can browse through all of your content in VR, and once you've found something you want to watch, you can send yourself to a virtual high-rise apartment or drive-in movie theater. Additionally, all of the menus and UI elements have been reworked to be as accessible as possible while in virtual reality.

There's no word on PlayStation VR, SteamVR, or HTC Vive support, but this is still much better than being exclusive to one single platform. Well done, Plex.

