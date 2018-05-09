Although Plex is most widely-used for storing movie and TV content, the platform is also great for housing your music library. Today, Plex announced a bundle of music-centric features that are now available for users.

Plex has existed on Sonos speakers for some time, but today, it's leaving its beta stage and launching as a properly completed app. With this official release, Plex for Sonos can now search for songs faster, offers more info about the music you're listening to, and can directly play both FLAC and AAC files.

Moving over to Amazon hardware, Plex also now supports the Echo Show and Echo Spot. When asking one of these devices to play music from Plex, their displays can now showcase the name of the song being played, artist info, album artwork, and accompanying background images.

Last but not least, Plexamp is making its way to Alexa and Roku gadgets. Plexamp is Plex's small desktop player that allows you to control your music playback in a minute form factor, and Plex notes that "other apps are in the process of adding" support for it.

Download: Plex (free)