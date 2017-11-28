Plex DVR now allows users to remove commercials from recorded shows.

Plex is one of the best ways to access all your TV shows, movies and music on all your devices, and the DVR and Live TV functionality introduced earlier this year made it even better. One of the problems I had with recording TV shows was the struggle to remove commercials. Tools like MCEBuddy exist to get rid of commercials but — at least in my experience — those tools were a bit of a time suck and didn't work well.

Engadget reports that Plex has quietly introduced its own commercial cutting feature for Plex DVR users that will allow them to have their commercials automatically removed from recordings. Users will need to have a Plex Pass, a monthly or one-time fee that unlocks extra features. Plex also notes the feature will require more processing time and power, so make sure your desktop can rip plenty of threads.

Are you going to try Plex's new commercial removal feature? Let us know down below!

Latest Plex update adds Google Assistant support on Android TV