Time shift master.

Plex is arguably the best service around for storing and watching all of your local media files, and earlier this year, expanded to offer live TV features as well with Plex Live TV. The Plex app for Android on phones and televisions is receiving a new update, and the focus is on expanding DVR capabilities within Plex Live TV.

One of the biggest highlights of the update is being able to watch a live show while it's actively being recorded to your DVR at the same time. This is a process that typically requires dual tuners from your cable company, and it's something that we're pretty excited to see.

Along with this, Plex is also letting people pause, play, rewind, and fast-forward shows up until their live broadcast time as they're being recorded. And, if you get tired of the show you're watching that's already been recorded, you can jump to the live broadcast on the same channel without skipping a beat.

These features are available for Android TV and mobile devices now, and Plex says it'll be rolling them out to Amazon hardware soon.

