Playstation VR has a great selection of games for you to browse through for your adventures in VR. Happily, the list of games is always expanding and adding new titles for you to choose from. If you've been trying to figure out what is appearing this month, we've got you covered.
Here's the games I'm most excited for!
Bravo Team - March 6th
Bravo Team is a first person shooter that takes place in a fictional European city, where your mission goes horribly wrong. The great thing about this game is you can play online with one other friend and you'll have to figure out how to work together to get past your enemies. Best of all, this game supports your PlayStation Aim controller, so you can really feel like you're a part of the action.
Pre-order the game now, or wait until the 6th to get your hands on it.
Golem- March 13th
Golem is a fantasy game where you play as a child with a disability that leaves him from discovering the world outside of his bedroom. However, he finds out that he has the power to control stone creatures known as golems.
This game isn't available on the PlayStation Store currently, but it is going to be released on March 13th so keep your eyes peeled.
Updated March 2018: We've continued to update this list at the beginning of each month with new releases.