Playstation VR has a great selection of games for you to browse through for your adventures in VR. Happily, the list of games is always expanding and adding new titles for you to choose from. If you've been trying to figure out what is appearing this month, we've got you covered. Here's the games I'm most excited for! Bravo Team - March 6th

Bravo Team is a first person shooter that takes place in a fictional European city, where your mission goes horribly wrong. The great thing about this game is you can play online with one other friend and you'll have to figure out how to work together to get past your enemies. Best of all, this game supports your PlayStation Aim controller, so you can really feel like you're a part of the action. Pre-order the game now, or wait until the 6th to get your hands on it. Pre-order on the PlayStation Store Golem- March 13th