The PlayStation VR Doom Bundle has dropped to $224.99 on Amazon. That's $75 off its regular price and the lowest direct price drop we've seen on Amazon. We did share a previous deal that featured this same bundle as low as $200, but that was several months ago and we haven't seen it drop anywhere close since.

This bundle includes the PlayStation VR headset, PlayStation camera and Doom VFR game - just what you'll need to start playing in virtual reality as long as you have a PlayStation 4 console on hand too.

Bethesda announced a sequel to this game, called Doom Eternal, at E3 this year. You can bet that will make its way into VR eventually, too, so get your practice in.

By the way, the F in Doom VFR is the same F in BFG. In case you were wondering.

