There's more to owning a PlayStation VR than you may realize.

As gaming VR systems go, PlayStation VR has been a hit so far. The initial launch gave us a decent slate of games, but in the months since we've seen plenty of new titles arrive, and with triple AAA titles like Fallout 4 in VR coming it's time to take a look at what you need to enjoy this headset long term. Outside of a fresh controller and the new PlayStation Camera, this is what you need to fully enjoy your PlayStation VR!

All-in-one stand

By the time you have the headset, camera, Move controllers, and regular DualShock 4 controller set up, it dawns on you that there are not enough USB ports on your PS4 to charge everything. This sucks if your goal is to let everything charge overnight, especially if the other outlets in your living room aren't easily accessible. There are several solutions to this particular dilemma, but the Power A charge and display stand is one of the better options out here at about $50.

It's a simple stand for the headset itself, but also charges the three controllers used to fully enjoy PSVR. The controller dock lets you press down to release from the dock, and looks nice in the process. It's a solid solution all around, especially if room on your entertainment center is limited.

BD&A Travel Case

You aren't always going to be playing PSVR at home, especially if you have friends who also have PS4s and want you to come convince them to grab one of these headsets for themselves. Your PlayStation VR is more than light enough for quick travel, but the lenses and display in the headset are fragile and need to be treated as such.

Carrying cases are a simple solution to your portability problem. All you really need is a nice sturdy body to keep from basic bumps and something to keep the lenses safe when you're moving around. At $20The BD&A travel case offers a great deal for keeping your headset safe and secure when you're on the move.

Hyperkin Sanitary Mask

This isn't always something people think about, but passing germs from person to person through a VR headset is a possibility. There's plenty of ways to deal with this, but if you're planning on showing off your PlayStation VR to a huge group of people, you might consider upgrading from small alcohol wipes to a full sanitary mask. Hyperkin Sanitary Masks gives you a full sanitary mask that makes cleanliness while sharing a concern you don't need to worry about. For only $10 for a 10 pack of masks, you'll feel great sharing this experience with your closest friends and family while still being sanitary.

PlayStation VR is already one of the better headsets for multi-user VR because the headset is never pressed firmly against your face, but a sanitary mask removes any potential by creating a temporary barrier on your skin. Yes, this is basically a condom for your VR headset. Stop giggling and put it on.

Stationary Bike

Wandering around your living room in PlayStation VR is fun, but there are other ways to enjoy this headset, namely on a stationary bike. VirZoom's VR exercise bike, coming at $400, lets you really immerse yourself in the feeling of being in VR making it excellent for a virtual bike ride.

This stationary bike is a full fitness monitoring system, and it works by putting you in VR and making it feel like you're really going for a bike ride around town. There are several experiences included with the bike itself, but the mechanics may one day also translate to motorcycle experiences or other racing games. The bottom line is full immersion, and we've yet to see what the limits are for that in the home!

Thrustmaster VG T300RS racing wheel

While there aren't many available just yet, racing games in VR deliver a whole new kind of awesome. Since VR is all about immersion, having the ability to feel a steering wheel in your hands as you take a curve at breathtaking speed, or being able to ghost the break just enough to drift between your rivals makes the already awesome racing games that are available even better.

Although it comes in at a hefty price tage, $390 for the Thrustmaster VG T300RS racing wheel is worth the experience. It has a solid sturdy feel in your hands, mostly because of the brushed steel and rubber grips that make the 11-inch wheel feel strong enough to take you through every race. With haptic feedback, you'll feel it as you take turns way too fast and burn out as a result, and you'll feel it if you get tagged by another car mid race. In terms of immersion, this adds layers and layers of new experiences for the racing genre of games, and this is still only the beginning.

Kinsal Ergonomic Leather High-back Swivel Chair

Needing somewhere comfortable to sit down is especially true when playing PlayStation VR since several games are made to be played this way. Since you could be hanging out in the same place for several hours, a swivel chair can be a serious boon. It will help you to manage your cables and allows you to keep your balance while you spin and interact with your game.

The Kinsal Ergonomic chair has a high back, which also gives you adjustable lumbar and neck support. This makes it easier than ever to get comfortable in your chair and settle in for the long haul, and at $170, you'll feel great getting the most out of your chair and games. It's also a larger chair to give you plenty of room to settle in and enjoy yourself. This chair can also lean all the way back, and its height is adjustable. All in all, it delivers a super comfortable, and highly adjustable experience to help elevate your experiences in VR.

Amazon Basics Microfiber cleaning cloths

The time will come when no matter how carefully you take care of your PlayStation VR, it's going to need to be cleaned. When that happens, having a small stock of Amazon Basic's microfiber cleaning cloths is a solid plan.

The biggest problem with cleaning a VR unit is ensuring that there isn't any dust hiding near the lenses, or in the nooks and crannies of the headset. These cloths help to be sure that wiping your headset down doesn't take more than a few moments, and that no debris is left inside to aggravate you at an inopportune time. At $15 for 24 of these cloths, you won't be breaking the bank to keep your VR headset clean.

Hyperkin VR Lens Protector

If simply cleaning your lens before and after play doesn't seem like enough to keep your lens intact, purchasing these lens protectors would be the best thing to do.

These protectors will keep your VR lenses from getting any scratches on them while playing the VR headset. To insure no damage to your headset, these are the best way to keep it safe. Make sure to put them on as instructed, as these are a bit tricky and can make a different to your VR experience if put on incorrectly.

PlayStation Aim Controller

When Farpoint came out, it came with an awesome new accessory built specifically for shooting things in VR. The PlayStation Aim controller works as its own controller complete with all of the buttons that you are used to with your DualShock 4 controller. It looks a bit like the gun that it is emulating, but the important part is that when you are in VR it feels like you are carrying a rifle around. It uses the same technology as PlayStation Move controllers, which means there is a globe that glows when the controller is turned on.

It never hurts to have an extra controller around, however, if yours should get busted or lost. Although they come in at a hefty $60, it never hurts to be safe, and you feel pretty cool holding one while killing aliens.

Mantis Headphones

While your PlayStation VR does come with a pair of decent earbuds that get the job done, the Mantis Headphones offer a great clip on alternative. These headphones deliver great sound, and since they clip onto your headset it's easy to customize where, and how, they sit against your ears. They're also far more solid when you're playing games that require a lot of movement.

These headphones are available for $50 from Mantis, and it's a solid investment. They even match the color scheme of your PlayStation VR so that they don't look out of place when your headset isn't in use.

