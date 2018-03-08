The next time you boot up your PS4, you'll likely see a new software update waiting for you – more specifically, an update to version 5.50. This 460MB update brings a lot of new goodies to the table, some of which we've been clamoring for since the console's release.

Hop into Settings and go to Themes -> Select Theme -> Custom -> Select Image. You'll then have an option to select the flash drive you have plugged into the PS4, and after choosing the photo you'd like, you can crop and move it around to get the perfect look.

We've been able to change up the look of the PS4 with custom themes for a while now, but with 5.50, you can change your home screen background to any image you'd like. You'll need a USB flash drive with photos loaded on it in order for this to work, but assuming you've got this, the process is fairly simple.

There's a lot to take in here, so without further ado, here's everything that's new with the PS4's 5.50 update.

PS4 System Software Update 5.50 is here. Custom wallpapers, quick menu changes, improved notification management and new library features! Find out how to put that picture of your friends/family/pet cat on your PS4: https://t.co/LjtFwM7snH pic.twitter.com/x7EVDrBuuH

On a similar note, you can also use custom images to change the look of your team logo and cover picture for a message thread.

Sharper graphics for PS4 Pro owners that don't have a 4K TV

The PS4 Pro is a beast, but if you don't have a 4K TV, it can be hard to justify its $399 price tag. However, that might start to change after 5.50.

According to Sony, the new software will "improve image quality in some games when your PS4 Pro is connected to a TV with 2K resolution or lower." The PS4 Pro is still best-paired with a 4K television set, but this improved image quality for older/cheaper TVs is still great to see.

Parental controls

Parental controls on the PS4 have been pretty abysmal to say the least, but that looks to finally be changing. If you're a parent/guardian, you can now see how much time your kiddo is spending on the PS4 and set restrictions to control their play-time.

To manage all of this, just go to Settings -> Parental Controls/Family Management -> Family Management. You'll be able to set limits on how long your child can play each day, place restrictions on certain days of the week, extend/shorten play-time, and automatically log the youngsters out once it reaches a certain time of day.

Along with managing these controls directly on the PS4, you can also do so from your phone or computer.

More organization in the Library app

The PS4's Library app can become easily cluttered once you start adding a lot of games to your collection, but 5.50 aims to make things look a lot tidier.

There's a new tab in Library for free PlayStation Plus games

You can hide games/apps on the Purchased page

PSVR games have a new logo next to them for better visibility

