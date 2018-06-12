This year at E3 2018 it was announced that Fortnite is now on the Nintendo Switch. Now you can cross-play with Fortnite on your PC, Switch, Mac, iOS, and Xbox... just not PlayStation 4.

Me 2. — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 10, 2018

Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, expressed his desires for PS4 and Xbox to be able to cross-play together. This leaves us to assume it was most certainly a decision on Sony's part to not allow it. Previously Sony had explained that their decision to not allow cross-play was to "protect their players' security," but they have chosen to not make any comment on why they're deciding to stay out of such an inclusive platform game. If you want to use cross-play, don't link your account to PlayStation 4 If you create a Fortnite account and link it to your PS4, it will not allow you to log in on any other platform besides PC. This means you'll be required to make a separate account to use on another platform. If you are a new player looking to get into Fortnite who intends on using the crossplay options make sure you link your account to anything but your PlayStation.

.@PlayStation, fix this.



Not allowing me to sign-in to Fortnite Switch with my Epic account because it's linked to PS4 is tone deaf and points more to fear than market dominance.



It does the opposite of what you want -- it makes me think about moving to Xbox for Fortnite. pic.twitter.com/D9xqv9aWdF — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 12, 2018

Basically, what I'm saying is, if you want to use the cross-play options then don't link your Epic account to your PlayStation 4. You don't want your account locked to a PC and PlayStation when you have so much more abilities to play with a lot more people by keeping it connected to literally any of your other platforms. On top of this, your PlayStation 4 account purchases don't transfer to your Xbox, Switch or PC accounts. But, if all your friends are playing on PlayStation 4, and you have no intention of linking it to another account, then you have nothing to worry about. Unlinking your Fortnite account from PlayStation