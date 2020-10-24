Black Friday is generally a great time of the year to score discounted video game consoles, but 2020 could still turn out to be an exception. This year, stores have had trouble keeping consoles like the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 4 Pro in stock at their regular prices. However, with the all-new PlayStation 5 models finally released in mid-November, retailers may take this opportunity to offer customers the PS4 or PS4 Pro at a low, discounted price one last time — if there's any stock left, that is.

PlayStation 4 Black Friday deals are generally available each year, so there's still a good chance we may see a discount on the Slim or Pro console at retailers like GameStop or Kohl's. The likelihood that we'll see a deal on a refurbished PlayStation 4 console from GameStop is even higher — one such offer is even available right now. Below we're gathering all the best PS4 Black Friday deals as they go live to make shopping for your next console even easier. Plus, we'll be including any early Black Friday deals we see on these consoles as this year, stores aren't waiting for the end of November to offer their best savings. Check out our Black Friday deals guide for even more early ways to save.

Best PS4 Black Friday Deals

The PS4 Slim is the most affordable model of the console currently, with a regular price of $299.99. Lately it's been difficult even finding it available at its regular price, though it has become easier to find as the PlayStation 5's release date draws closer.

Best PS4 Pro Black Friday Deals

The PS4 Pro is an improved, enhanced model of the PlayStation 4, including a faster CPU and more powerful graphics card. The biggest selling point for the Pro is that in addition to supporting HDR content, it's the first version of the PlayStation to support 4K gaming and other entertainment. It normally sells for $400 and has been even harder to find than the regular PS4 Slim this year.

Best PlayStation VR Black Friday Deals

Step into virtual reality with a PlayStation VR bundle. There are a few different ways you can purchase the PSVR, including in bundles that come with everything you'll need to get started. It's important to know that PlayStation VR bundles do not come with a PlayStation console but you will need one if you want to start gaming with PSVR. Then again, you can hook the headset up to PCs and other game consoles as well using Cinema mode.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday is officially November 27, 2020 this year, though stores will be doing things a bit differently than usual. Black Friday-worthy deals are going live starting as early as mid October as retailers hope to keep customers from crowding stores during the end of November. That also means we'll be seeing more online deals than ever before, and your chances of snagging a PS4 deal from home, if stores do offer a PS4 deal, is higher than ever before. Learn more about this year's Black Friday in our guide to Black Friday 2020.

Should I buy the PlayStation 5 instead?

The PlayStation 5 looks to be a solid upgrade over the PlayStation 4, but it also comes at a heftier price. The digital-only PlayStation 5 model is priced at $399, while the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive is priced at $499. At that cost, it may be worth picking up the PlayStation 4 for now if you don't have $400+ in your budget for a new console. It will likely be some time before we see any substantial discount on the PS5.