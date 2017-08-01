Prepare to raid!

Pokemon Go introduced raids just over a month ago, and it's become clear that Android users are going to run into some issues. From lag to needing to restart to the ever-dreaded battery issues, there are problems that you should be aware of. That doesn't mean that it's time to jump ship, though, because there are plenty of ways to help yourself out.

Equipment matters

When it comes to raiding in Pokemon Go on Android, your equipment really matters. The best phone for Pokemon Go on Android is without a doubt the Samsung Galaxy S8. The taller screen gives you better odds of catching Pokemon when you come upon them in the wild, and with a super bright mode, you'll be able to see what's going on no matter how sunny it may be.

You can easily top your battery back off and get back to the game without having to stay plugged in indefinitely.

Everyone knows what a battery hog Pokemon Go can be — especially if you're using AR to see Pokemon in the world around you — and plenty of people have invested in a decent battery pack. While this can be mandatory for longer Pokéwalks, you've also got a few other options. If you're running a Galaxy S8 or a different phone that charges off of USB-C, then you're in luck.

That's because with USB-C, your phone charges at a faster clip. This means that even when your battery percentage starts to get low, by rocking a portable charger you can easily top your battery back up and get back to the game without having to stay plugged in indefinitely.

We recommend the Anker PowerCore+. It's super light and has a huge 20100mAh capacity. It's a little pricey at around $66, but it's worth it!

See at Amazon

Be prepared

Pokemon Go is notorious for lag and the occasional software issues that crop up. Rather than pretending that you aren't going to run into these problems at all, it's better to go in knowing that there are some things you can do to help yourself out along the way. Being prepared means that when these issues do happen, you're prepared to deal with them.

By tweaking your settings a little bit, you can help yourself out in the long run.

Reboot!

When you're getting ready for a raid, rebooting your phone is a solid call. Frustrating, but if you go out of your way to reboot before jumping into a raid then you can be sure that you'll have less of a chance of running into issues. Likewise, by tweaking your settings a little bit, you can help yourself out in the long run.

Stay connected

Make sure you've turned off your Bluetooth, and that your location is turned onto high accuracy. Additionally, if your phone has access to a game performance mode, then you definitely want to turn it on. These little things will help you out in the long run, and help to cut down on the lag that you experience.

Don't sweat the small stuff

For the most part, the bugs and issues that crop up on Android are small and, while irritating, they aren't deal breakers by a long shot. You may lose out on a few seconds at the beginning of a raid, but provided you're prepared for the fight — and in the case of Legendary raids, you aren't trying to pull it off solo — then it shouldn't make much of a difference.

These small issues may be deal-breakers for some hardcore players, but to be honest it isn't that huge of a deal once you're used to it. Technically, iPhones do get the better deal, but it's nothing worth jumping ship or switching phones over.