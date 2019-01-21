Target's giving gamers the opportunity to pick up two video games for the price of one this week only. You'll need to pick from a selection of nearly 50 games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch, though there are a few options for older consoles like Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 as well. Shipping is free on orders totaling $35 or more, and you'll also want to consider that REDcard holders can save an extra 5% off this purchase.

The pickings for Nintendo Switch gamers are pretty slim; at this point only Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle and Hasbro Game Night are in stock, and Mario + Rabbids is currently listed at full price despite being more commonly sold for $40 or less. If you're just looking for deals on Nintendo Switch games, you should skip this offer and keep an eye on Thrifter for future discounts.

For Xbox and PlayStation owners, there's a much better selection to choose from, with titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Far Cry 5 for Xbox One (which you could snag together for $59) or options like Batman: Arkham Knight and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard for PlayStation 4 (which would come out to $20 total).

The best games are going out of stock quickly, so even though this deal lasts through January 26, we don't recommend waiting any longer before visiting the sale and placing your order.

See at Target

