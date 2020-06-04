It wasn't too long ago that Sony dropped the annual subscription price of PlayStation Now down from $100 to $60, and now thanks to a 30% discount that's available for a limited time at Amazon, you can score the lowest price ever offered on the service. At its discounted price of $41.99, you'll be paying just $3.50 per month for access to play all of the games available on the service. Many of the PS4 and PS3 games on PlayStation Now can even be played on PC.

PlayStation Now gives PlayStation gamers the ability to play over 750 PS2, PS3 and PS4 games on a PlayStation 4 console or PC, with the option to either stream or download. New titles appear every month, so you'll always have something new to play. Many PlayStation-exclusive games are included too, such as Bloodborne, The Last of Us, Uncharted, and God of War.

From popular best-sellers to family-friendly games, sports and racing titles, and so much more, the options are endless. It's also a perfect service to have access to while physical game stores like GameStop are closed due to stay-at-home measures. You don't need PlayStation Plus to start using PlayStation Now on your account, though it would unlock online multiplayer and many other features. Depending on how you play, it could be just as essential as having PlayStation Now access.

