What you need to know
- PlatinumGames announced that the studio has received an investment from Tencent.
- With this investment, PlatinumGames will begin exploring self-publishing.
- The studio will still be independent for the future.
Kenichi Sato, President and CEO of PlatinumGames, announced today that the studio has recieved an investment from Tencent. With this investment, PlatinumGames will begin exploring self-publishing, while still remaining an independent studio for the future, continuing to otherwise operate as it has been. The studio will also strive for a "wider global perspective" while continuing to focus on the development of high-quality games.
Tencent owns or has invested into a near-innumerable number of studios and publishers, owning companies like Riot Games and Supercell, with investments in companies including (but nowhere near limited to) Frontier Developments, Epic Games, Ubisoft and Activision Blizzard. It's currently unclear exactly how much money Tencent invested into PlatinumGames.
PlatinumGames has a long history of action games, being responsible for such titles as Metal Gear Solid: Revengeance and NieR: Automata. The studio is known for taking on multiple projects at once, having shipped Astral Chain in 2019 and currently deep being deep into development on Bayonetta 3 for the Nintendo Switch, as well as Babylon's Fall on PlayStation 4 and PC.
With this additional investment, the studio is likely not in any danger of needing more work in the near future. We'll continue to provide updates on any future changes for PlatinumGames.
YoRHa awaits
NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition
Glory to mankind
NieR: Automata is an action game that takes players on an incredible journey as androids battle machine lifeforms to save the remnants of humanity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Sonos says Google and Amazon stole designs to sell cheaper speakers
Sonos is suing Google in Federal District Court and at the U.S. International Trade Commission over patent infringement. The suit seeks financial damages and a ban on infringing product sales.
Did you get the January 2020 security update on your Pixel?
The January 2020 security patch is now rolling out to Google's Pixel phones. Have you downloaded it yet?
Recent leak says all Samsung Galaxy S20 models will have 120Hz display
According to notable leaker Ice Universe, Samsung will include the 120Hz display on all three models of the Galaxy S20 when it launches next month at the Unpacked event.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!