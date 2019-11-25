Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

What you need to know Amex has launched restaurant reservations in the Amex Mobile app.

Cardholders can now search for, book, and manage reservations at over 10,000 restaurants worldwide.

The feature will be available for all Platinum and Centurion members by early 2020.

Customers who happen to be cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express or a Centurion Member are about to get a little extra love. American Express has announced that both of these customers will now get access to a new reservation tool in the Amex Mobile app. The new feature will allow Platinum Card and Centurion Members to search for, book, and manage reservations for more than 10,000 restaurants worldwide right from the app. The feature is possible through the company's partnerships with Bookatable and SevenRooms, as well as their recent acquisition of Resy and their longstanding American Express Global Dining Collection.

According to American Express, dining inquiries have consistently been the top request through the Platinum Concierge system and remains one of the top spending categories of Platinum cardholders. The company decided to build the new feature to make it easier for customers to find, book, and manage reservations at restaurants across the world. They plan on continuing to add to the list of available restaurants as well. Restaurant reservation in the Amex Mobile app will be available starting in November for a portion of Platinum cardholders, with a wide release to the rest of Platinum and Centurion members expected in early 2020.