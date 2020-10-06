Previously, we caught up with the developers of Planet Coaster in an interview to discuss some of the changes being made as the game was being brought to consoles with Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Now, the developers at Frontier Developments are sharing a second developer diary, going a little further in-depth on the process of bringing this game consoles.

One of the most exciting new features is the confirmation that not only will it support next-generation consoles but Planet Coaster: Console Edition supports a free next-gen upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, or from PS4 to PS5. You can check out the developer diary below.