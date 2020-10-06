What you need to know
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition is being designed specifically for consoles by Frontier Developments.
- The developers have shared a second dev diary, going over some of the many changes for this version of the game.
- The developers also confirmed today that Planet Coaster: Console Edition supports a free next-gen upgrade.
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition is set to release at some point in Holiday 2020.
Previously, we caught up with the developers of Planet Coaster in an interview to discuss some of the changes being made as the game was being brought to consoles with Planet Coaster: Console Edition. Now, the developers at Frontier Developments are sharing a second developer diary, going a little further in-depth on the process of bringing this game consoles.
One of the most exciting new features is the confirmation that not only will it support next-generation consoles but Planet Coaster: Console Edition supports a free next-gen upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, or from PS4 to PS5. You can check out the developer diary below.
The free upgrade is available regardless of whether you purchase a digital copy or a disc, though of course you can't play a disc on the Xbox Series S or PS5 Digital Edition.
Planet Coaster: Console Edition is currently scheduled to arrive at some point in Holiday 2020 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4 and PS5. We'll be sure to share an update when an exact release date is revealed.
Build a dream theme park
Planet Coaster
Pandemic-safe theme parks for all.
Planet Coaster is a complex tycoon game all about building your very own dream theme park. Manage budgets, visitors, and attractions, with the most comprehensive theme sim on the market.
Samsung opens One UI 3.0 (Android 11) beta program for the Galaxy S20
The public One UI 3.0 beta program is now live for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series in South Korea. It is expected to soon expand to the U.S. and a few other countries.
Did you get the October 2020 security patch?
The October 2020 monthly security patch is officially rolling out. Have you gotten it on your phone yet?
How to use Stadia on Chromecast with Google TV right now
Stadia won't officially be supported on the Chromecast with Google TV until 2021. With a bit of tinkering, however, you can get it installed right now.
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here's the best PS5 controllers you should look at grabbing.