It's once again time to furiously tap that update button.
Google has released its October 2017 security patch, complete with a brand new website for Pixel and Nexus patches. As usual, the October update is pushing out for the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, and Pixel C.
The latest security bulletin details the changes, which are mostly low-level patches against known and 0-day exploits. Fixes are in place across the frameworks and from chip-makers Broadcom, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.
This month we see a new change, as Google has built a page dedicated to Pixel and Nexus Security Bulletins. This is much like similar pages we see from Samsung and LG, and is there to provide exact details about what was changed on these phones as well as what wasn;t needed from the full Android Security Bulletin. This is a good place to see updates for vendor components the fall outside the standard Android Security Bulletin.
This page contains the available Pixel / Nexus monthly bulletins. These bulletins supplement the Android Security Bulletins with additional security patches and functional improvements on Pixel and Nexus devices. These bulletins apply to supported Pixel and Nexus devices.
Over-the-air updates will be arriving shortly for Google's supported devices, but if you just can't wait, Google already posted images and OTA files for you to flash yourself. You can download the OTA files from Google here, and if you're not familiar with the process be sure to follow our guide with step-by-step instructions.
Also note that for some devices, like the Pixels, there are separate versions for some carriers like Verizon, Project Fi, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom.
If you're a little more patient, the update should be arriving on your phone within the next 10 days.
Reader comments
Just got mine but have to wait to get home from work! Damn!
i never got September on my Nexus 5X!
Were you in on the beta program? I didn't receive mine for a while but then I removed myself from the beta and received the update right away.
I pressed check for updates. And it actually updated. Over lte too.. Finally!
It's nice to be able to hit the check for updates button and get the update immediately
I received the update but it's been installing for about 30 mins already and it's only about 20% complete. The Sept update took about 45 mins to install. I've only had the Pixel for a few weeks now but the 6P before this installed the security updates in seconds. Anyone else seeing the same issue?
I hit the update button and got nothing!
Are you enrolled in the BETA? I was last month and had issues getting the Sept update.... As soon as I removed myself for the beta program, I got the update immediately.... I just hit the update now and October patch started downloading...
On a Google Store Pixel XL on the Verizon Network.... I hit the update and "BOOM" there it was.... Downloading now! 68.8mb
Received October on Pixel C, Nexus 5x, 6 and 9. It was waiting for me on the C, but had to prompt the others.
Make sure your un-enrolled from the beta program.
For some reason I was enrolled in the beta program. I unenrolled and still nothing
Nexus 6 is now nicely updated with the October security patch.
Just checked on my Verizon Pixel. Downloading now. Says 50.9MB