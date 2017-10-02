It's once again time to furiously tap that update button.

Google has released its October 2017 security patch, complete with a brand new website for Pixel and Nexus patches. As usual, the October update is pushing out for the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, and Pixel C.

The latest security bulletin details the changes, which are mostly low-level patches against known and 0-day exploits. Fixes are in place across the frameworks and from chip-makers Broadcom, MediaTek, and Qualcomm.

This month we see a new change, as Google has built a page dedicated to Pixel and Nexus Security Bulletins. This is much like similar pages we see from Samsung and LG, and is there to provide exact details about what was changed on these phones as well as what wasn;t needed from the full Android Security Bulletin. This is a good place to see updates for vendor components the fall outside the standard Android Security Bulletin.

This page contains the available Pixel / Nexus monthly bulletins. These bulletins supplement the Android Security Bulletins with additional security patches and functional improvements on Pixel and Nexus devices. These bulletins apply to supported Pixel and Nexus devices.

Over-the-air updates will be arriving shortly for Google's supported devices, but if you just can't wait, Google already posted images and OTA files for you to flash yourself. You can download the OTA files from Google here, and if you're not familiar with the process be sure to follow our guide with step-by-step instructions.

Also note that for some devices, like the Pixels, there are separate versions for some carriers like Verizon, Project Fi, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom.

If you're a little more patient, the update should be arriving on your phone within the next 10 days.