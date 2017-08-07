In some ways, it's the most important update you'll get.

Google has just released its August 5, 2017 security patch, releasing it for its own Pixel and Nexus devices but of course also providing it to other manufacturers to release to their devices as well. As for Google's own hardware, the August 5 update will arrive for the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus Player, and Pixel C.

The latest security bulletin includes several fixes across the framework, media frameworks, Broadcom components, MediaTek components, and more. But you don't necessarily need to know the particular details — you just need the patch in order to be protected from the exploits they may have enabled.

Over-the-air updates will be arriving shortly for those supported devices, but if you're particularly impatient Google has already posted the files to apply them to your phone or tablet manually. You can download the OTA files from Google here, and if you're not familiar with the process be sure to follow our guide with step-by-step instructions. Take note of the fact that for some devices, like the Pixels, there are separate versions for some carriers like Verizon, Project Fi, T-Mobile and Deutsche Telekom.

If you're a little more patient, the update should be arriving on your phone or tablet automatically in the next couple of days.