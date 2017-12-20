The most powerful Chromebook ever can be yours for $1549.
When Google announced the Pixelbook at its October hardware event, it said the device would be available in three configurations. Two of those have been available since the announcement, but they both feature Intel's Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, and a 128 or 256GB SDD. If you've been eyeing the Pixelbook but want more power than what's been available, now's the time to buy.
Now on the Google Store, you can purchase the Pixelbook with a Core i7, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. That kind of horsepower is probably overkill for Chrome OS, but if you want to get your hands on the absolute best Chromebook experience, this is the Pixelbook for you.
This variant of the Pixelbook typically costs $1649, but in honor of it now being on sale, Google's throwing in a $100 discount. $1549 is still a lot of money to spend on a Chromebook, but if you were already thinking about picking this up, that's not a bad deal.
That $100 saving applies to all three versions of the Pixelbook, and no matter which one you decide to buy, you'll also get a free Google Home Mini.
Reader comments
Why in the heck does anyone need a Chromebook with these specs???
Came to type this.
Does ChromeOS have a file system to where you can save to the drive?
Anything north of $400 for a Chromebook is utter nonsense. The only reason I even got my Samsung Chromebook Plus was because it was on sale for $349. There are SO MANY better options at that price point.
I'm a windows guy but I use Chrome heavily and I'm on Android with the Pixel XL 2. I've been tempted by the Pixelbook but for what little I'd use a Chromebook for, this is way too much, even if it is high quality (I do own a Surface Book so I don't mind paying for quality.) If I needed a Chromebook, I agree that the Samsung Chromebook Plus or Pro are the better deals.
Does this dual boot with an install of Win10 Pro? If so, it would come closer to being "worth it". It would be even closer ot being "worth it" by being able to virtualize the OS it was not booted into and run it in a window or full-screen. That way you stayed in the OS you needed the HP for, and could still access the apps in the other OS.