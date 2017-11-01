Developer Preview 2 and the Pixel Visual Core will be available later this month.

Google's Pixel 2 and 2 XL are two of the best phones for a lot of different reasons, but one of their strongest aspects is easily the camera performance. The Pixel 2/2XL can already capture some of the best photos possible in a smartphone, but thanks to the currently unused Pixel Visual Core inside of them, photo and video output has the chance to get even better.

The Pixel Visual Core is Google's first ever SoC, and although it was initially believed that the new tech would be available to use in the recently released Developer Preview 1 for Android 8.1 Oreo, that no longer appears to be the case.

Spotted by Ron Amadeo from Ars Technica, the Release Notes for Oreo 8.1 Developer Preview 1 reveal that the Pixel Visual Core won't actually turn on until Developer Preview 2:

Pixel Visual Core is Google's first custom-designed co-processor for image processing and machine learning on consumer devices. If your app uses the camera APIs and you have a Pixel 2 device, you'll be able to try an early version of Pixel Visual Core starting in Developer Preview 2, planned for November 2017. Testing on Developer Preview 1 is not yet supported.

This is disappointing for those that were hoping to put the Pixel Visual Core through its paces as soon as possible, but seeing as how we're already in November and the public release for Oreo 8.1 is expected to go live at some point next month, we shouldn't have to wait too much longer before Developer Preview 2 is released. Stay tuned.