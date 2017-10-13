Google has confirmed that Pixel owners will receive unlimited original-quality photo backups for life.
One of the great features of last year's Pixel phones was the promise of unlimited photo backups at original quality to Google Photos. This differentiated from the unlimited "high quality" backups on non-Google phones. For the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, this feature is still available but with the small limitations that it's only for photos taken before the end of 2020. Any pictures taken after that will be backed up with the same "high-quality" option that other devices have.
Google used the same "for life" promise when discussing the original Pixels, but we've found out that's a little different from the Pixel 2. Android Police reports that any photos taken with the 2016 Pixels will still be uploaded in their original quality with no time restraints. Meaning the new three-year (or so) original quality limit put in place for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL doesn't retroactively apply to the original Pixels.
It's a bit odd that the older phone gets a better deal than the newer one, but this is a nice gesture to people who bought the first Pixels expecting lifetime unlimited original backups.
Are you excited to still have unlimited original-quality photo backups? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
Yeah.....Fuсk you Pixel 2 owners! :)
Right Pixel 2 owners are keeping their phones forever.
Early adopters get rewarded. I have no complaints with this.
There is always the possibility that Google will extend this to Pixel 2 owners.
This is good news since I tend to keep my phones for three or so years.
It sounds good, but really, how long are you going to have your original Pixel? I am trading mine in as soon as I get my Pixel 2 next week. In reality, I'm sure Google is expecting most original Pixel owners will have moved on to a new device by the end of 2020.
Exactly what I'm thinking. There aren't too many people who will be holding onto their Pixels for more than three years, so it's not such a big deal.