On March 23, Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs film will hit theaters for all to see. The stop-motion animation takes place in a future Japan in which all dogs have been banned to an island due to canine flu, and it follows a young 12-year-old boy searching for his best friend. Isle of Dogs currently has a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, and nearly a month before it comes to theaters, Pixel and Pixel 2 owners can get a behind-the-scenes sneak peak in virtual reality.

The VR experience takes viewers on the set of Isle of Dogs and features interviews with the film's cast, including the likes of Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, and others. In addition to cast interviews and seeing the rest of the crew moving all around you, you'll also get to see some of the hard work that goes into making a stop-motion animation like this.

Pixel and Pixel 2 owners can experience this VR treat now through the Google Spotlight Stories app, and on March 2, it'll see a wider release in VR, 360, and 2D formats on YouTube VR, Fox Searchlight's YouTube channel, and any device with the YouTube VR app (such as Daydream and PlayStation VR).

Even if you're like me and this is your first time hearing about Isle of Dogs, you kind of have to check this out. Who can say no to VR doggos and puppers?