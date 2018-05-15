Google's Pixel Buds may not be as elegant or seamless as AirPods, but they're a solid first attempt and have us excited for what we'll see with version two later this year. Before that, however, Google's updating the current model with three highly-requested features that are rolling out to users now.

The first new addition is the ability to manually turn Pixel Buds on/off with a triple tap on the right earbud. Triple-tapping while the Pixel Buds are on will shut them off, and doing the same gesture while they're off will boot them up.

Also new is the ability to double-tap on the right earbud to skip the song you're listening to. This double-tap gesture currently prompts your notifications to be read aloud, but you can switch this to skip songs via your Pixel Buds' settings in the Google Assistant app on your phone.

Last but certainly not least, Google's making it much easier to switch the Pixel Buds back and forth between devices it's already been paired with. Following this update, you can simply select the Pixel Buds from the Bluetooth menu on a paired device to have them disconnect from whatever else they're connected to.

This is how most all Bluetooth devices work, but for whatever reason, Google didn't have this in place with Pixel Buds. I'm still not sure why a system like this wasn't available from Day One, but in any case, it's here now.

See at Best Buy