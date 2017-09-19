The Oreo update has been out for a few weeks now. How's it going so far?
The Google Pixel received Android 8.0 Oreo on August 21, though thousands of people had been using it in Developer Preview form for longer than that.
Still, a finished Android version is sure to attract a lot of attention, even from average folks whose lives don't revolve around the comings and goings of updates named after sweet treats. And while Android 8.0 Oreo is only available for five devices — the Pixel, Pixel XL, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, and Pixel C tablet — it's been long enough now that we can reasonably evaluate its success or failure based on a number of metrics.
Besides a few minor issues, Oreo seems to be a solid update so far.
Personally, I've had some issues with Oreo on my Pixel XL. Bluetooth has never been great on the Pixel, but Oreo promised improvements; alas, those don't seem to have been included in my bundle. Indeed, I've had tremendous trouble keeping various Bluetooth headphones and speakers connected without stuttering and dropouts, even when the device is close by. Occasionally I even lose the connection altogether and have to re-pair the Pixel to the headphones to continue playing wirelessly.
Another issue I've had, which could just be my phone, is a lack of incoming text messages. Doesn't matter if I'm using the default Messages app or something like Facebook Messenger or Textra, SMS are just not getting through. Removing the SIM and putting it in another phone resolves the problem. This wasn't an issue prior to the update to Oreo, but I took this phone through the Developer Previews, which could have installed some gremlins. I'm going to factory reset my Pixel XL to see if it resolves things on that end.
Other than those two minor issues, Oreo has been a solid update so far. Performance is good, apps run well (even those that haven't been updated to support Oreo's new features) and I really like some of the user-facing changes, like Adaptive Icons and improvements to notifications (including the divisive colored media notifications).
So, how's it going for you? Any issues that we should know about? How's battery life holding up post-Oreo? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
Using a Pixel XL in the UK and I've had it installed for a week, running perfectly. Vibrations seem stronger, phone is smoother, no Bluetooth issues and battery life improved. First software update I've ever had on a phone that hasn't made performance worse.
I saw a few bugs when I first updated on the August build. Double notifications as the biggest one. After the September update it seemed to clean some things up but still not fully stable it seems. Running ok now for the most part.
I don't use Bluetooth so I haven't had those issues but I've ran into mainly wifi hiccups. The overall performance is lesser than Nougat was but it's pretty subtle. Given how well Nougat ran it's still perceivable. Other than that I'm quite enjoying this version. I'm always glad to see those notification dots which is a feature most OEMs have that I wished Google would put on stock. The new notification system can be confusing though. Maybe it has nothing to do with it but the Twitter app doesn't allow you to directly change the notification sound anymore. You have to go in the app's system notification settings to change it.
Running it on a nexus 5x and noticed an improved battery life. Besides that it's stable, running smoothly, everything I use everyday works as expected. Tried to install the Pixel launcher from apk mirror (from O dev preview 3) to get advantage of notification dots but some of the widgets I use get broken and I also noticed a great lag sometime, the phone gets hot and I got afraid of not forcing the phone falling into the bootloop issue and removed it.
Nexus 5x on FI - still waiting. Not received Sept security patch either.
On Fi with 6P and still waiting too but I did receive my security patch a few days ago.
My wife's Nexus 5X (originally purchased from Google for Fi, now on TMO) is still on August security patch and no Oreo.
I'm using Pixel XL for the most part Oreo is great, but now randomly it is rebooting its self.
Even I have been facing this problem since the update
I've had this problem since the beta...
Haven't had this problem but have had to do two restarts.
Enrolled my 6P on Project Fi in Android Beta Program. The Oreo Beta (build OPP40170623.014) kills the battery quickly and the phone will turn itself off at under 30% charge. Not fun having to charge it ever time I'm able but I can live with it until I get a PIxel 2. Everything else so far in Oreo has been great.
The phone turning off at 30% could possibly be a hardware defect. The 6P is known to have battery issues that are related to defective battery hardware. I had the same problem and it progressively got worse; it started at 20% and got as bad as 50%. I finally contacted Google support (I bought it through the Google store), and they replaced it free of charge even though it was out of warranty by more than 6 months. Rumor has it that they are currently replacing defective 6Ps with Pixel XLs too, so you might get a nice upgrade out of it.
Also stuck on July 5 security patch since installing the Oreo Beta.
Try unenrolling your device from the beta testing. It worked for me.
I would but I absolutely dread rolling back and wiping/re-configuring everything. I can live with it for another 6-8 weeks until I get a Pixel 2.
I was stuck on the August security patch and when I unenrolled my phone, Pixel XL, (and Pixel C for that matter) from the beta program I did not have to factory reset. I just unenrolled and when I rebooted the devices the latest security patch was available.
I am in the beta, Pixel, August security patch here. The beta does not have the same security patch release schedule as the non-beta, for obvious reasons.
As for resetting and wiping your device, I don't think that's been a thing since the official 7 or 7.1 dropped in beta.
Also on Pixel XL running great. Seemed like my battery was a little worse, so I took the suggestion Jerry Hildebrand had and did a factory reset. Battery back to normal. I'm also loving LDAC codec for my Sony Bluetooth headphones.
My 6p has been on 8.0 since it was released, I've had Bluetooth problems, and the same SMS issues. Battery life has been an issue, but it always has on the 6p. It doesn't feel any smother that 7.0 was.
I've only had my XL for a week, on Oreo since I got it, so nothing to compare it to (had Nougat on my Robin). Haven't used Bluetooth, so I can't comment on that. For me it's been smooth, no issues at all thus far. Outstanding signal reception, amazing battery life even with my really heavy usage days. No missed SMS, no random restarts. I like the colorful media notifications, also. The only thing I'm not liking is how many more levels I have to dig down in settings now. It took a while to find stuff I used to know the location of, and I miss the colored graph of signal strength/screen on time.
Its been great! Bluetooth is abysmal though! Haven't been able to play music in my car since the update. Cant wait for Google to fix it.
I've got a Stock Nexus 6p with the Android Beta setup, and I still have not been updated to the final build of Oreo. Is the Nexus 6p still rolling out?
Stuck on the August 5th security update, everything else seems fine.
I went through the beta's and completed them. Anyone else in the same situation?
Bluetooth issues have been resolved for me. The pixel is my work phone and have had no issues.
Battery life sucks, my Garmin Fenix 3 watch seems to disconnect Bluetooth a lot, but no issues in the car with Bluetooth. I have a few apps that apparently need to be updated to work properly. Amazon Video is abysmally slow and GoGo Entertainment for watching movies on Delta flights does not work at all on my Pixel XL or Pixel C. I'm also stuck on the August 5th Security Update. I don't know if that has to do with something wonky from having been previously on a Developer Preview or not.
I just unenrolled from the Beta Program and checked for updates and the Sep security update was available for download! Not sure why I had to unenroll to get it.
Well I haven't gotten the September update as yet in my Pixel XL I can't comment fully. However Bluetooth is no better or worse than it's ever been (i.e rather average) however I've noticed that the feature whereby your WiFi radio turns on when you're near a trusted network simply doesn't work. That and call/SMS backup being utterly non functional
The Oreo update has been surprisingly quite the delight on my Pixel XL. The animations are even smoother, absolutely *no* lags across apps, including keyboards, and thankfully battery life isn't any worse since the update (but not better either). As well as it could've gone I guess.
Random rebppts.esp when im using pip via youtube.and that stupid notification that tells u what apps are in the background forced me to uninstall apps i adore.im not liking it
There's an app to get rid of the notification (there's also a Tasker profile if you are so inclined). The app is called, I kid you not: Hide "Running in the background" notification!
Nexus 6P here. For one, sounds from several notifications coming in quick succession become intertwined and it sounds ridiculously. Then, it seems that the action center is harder to use, like, I need to do more moves to do what I want, like set "Do not disturb" for one hour. Also, battery usage stats are now less detailed...
I was looking forward to Oreo for one feature: form fill APIs that allow password managers native access to logins everywhere. And funny as it is, Chrome does not have this feature. This is sad, really...
I've not noticed a huge difference, but it does seem to have improved my 6P battery life.
Ever since getting Oreo, my Fitbit Charge 2 won't stay connected. I have to toggle Bluetooth on and off to make it work, and that only works half the time. My wife has the same problem on her Pixel with her Fitbit. No problems with BT in car or headphones.
Nexus 6P. I hated the persistent notification but now there's an app to get rid of that, so that's one annoyance gone. I dislike the bright white all over the place, but especially in the notification shade (not tried the new theme option yet). What I don't like is that Google adds features and then removes them again (not strictly related to Oreo, but I had hoped for the return of the changelog drop-down in the play store and the drop-down for wifi and Bluetooth in the quick settings). I also don't think it is a smart move to restrict the adaptive icons to the Pixel launcher and not update the Google Now launcher on Nexus devices. Battery for me is more or less the same as on Nougat. So far, I've had the lack of messages once. I got no messages for a day or so but when I rebooted I got loads that were sent the day before. That's only happened once though. SMS backup still being a Pixel exclusive also pisses me off.
Running Oreo on both my wife's and my Nexus 5x phones. Noticed improved battery life and no issues.
Those don't seem like MINOR issues to me.
5x on Fi, have yet to get the update... Given the issues above, I'm not sure I want this. Persistent notifications sound terrible, more so since I need an app to get rid of them according to one comment. Also I don't like the idea of a bright notification bar.
Haven't experienced a change in BT, seems to loose connection at times. But is hard to isolate a Pixel BT problem or just the BT jank that seem to be inherent. I do get some random stalls when opening apps, and some latency with touch response every once in a while. But then the system catches up, these are rare, not like the sluggish system response that seem to plague Samsung phones more regularly.
Pixel here, it's fine. Notifications/settings are taking a while to get used to, but I will. Wife's N5X she says lost some pics during the upgrade. I brought up the dcim folder, she said still some missing... not sure.
Not about oreo, but one thing drives me nuts coming from MotoX2 pure, is Pixel doesn't know it's in my pocket like that phone did. I can't count the times flashlight has come on, or other setting stuff happens in pocket ..
Lastly, ADMINS, website issue: running chrome 60.0.3112, the top left login doesn't work from home page! I keep getting adblock/please login and can't from front page.
Apps crashing sporadically
It's been great for me so far. Initially, O was chewing through battery like no tomorrow, but after doing factory reset it's been nothing but smooth sailing on my device. I rarely use bluetooth, so I can't attest to any issues there. Everything else works well.
I like it so far. I like the new notifications design. And battery life may be better, but it may be my imagination. One little bug is the swipe to unlock and dismiss notifications is a little tough to accomplish. I had this same problem after a prior update (can't remember when), but it resolved itself after the next update. ETA: (Nexus 6P)
I have a Pixel and I've been using O since DP2. The final version is pretty well polished, and runs very nicely. I'm not a fan of the bright white everywhere, but I've fixed that with rootless Substratum and the Swift Black theme, which make it feel like a whole new device. I haven't had many problems with Oreo. Once, the phone restarted randomly when at around 30% battery. Also I didn't get the September security update until I'd unenrolled from the Beta Programme. Other than that, I'm very pleased.