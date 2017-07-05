Another month, another set of security fixes for Android.
Right on schedule, Google has released the latest factory images and OTA files for recent Pixels and Nexuses, including the July 5 security patches. This update will hit the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Pixel C, Nexus 9 and Nexus Player. The new software is still based on Android 7.1.2 for the modern devices, but of course 7.1.1 for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, which continue to simply get security patches without new versions of Android.
Aside from the security patches — which are of course very important in their own right — Google isn't highlighting any big bug fixes or feature changes for any specific devices.
If you want to flash the full factory image or OTA file to your phone or tablet, be sure to refer to our full guide on manually updating your Pixel or Nexus. Take care to notice that for some phones, there are different images available depending on what carrier you're using — such as Verizon or Project Fi — that you should specifically pick.
For the rest of us who are a little more patient, OTA updates should be rolling out to Pixels and Nexuses soon, hitting everyone's device in the next few days.
Android O beta doesn't play nice with the dji app for the dji phantom 3 standard. The app force closes in mid flight, I'm having reception issues, video issues and just scary when it's in the sky. Just a heads up if anyone is playing with Android O and has a drone/quadcopter
The DJI app for my Mavic Pro closes all the time and I'm on Android N with a Pixel XL. I think the app is just bad.
Ahhh. Good to know. I was getting ready to go back to Nougat. I had a hell of a time getting the drone back to me. They gotta fix that. The return home feature can save you, but not seeing where you are or not getting footage is scary and annoying.
Edit. I also have a pixel XL.
Downloading the 70.0 MB update now for my Google Pixel XL purchased from Google and using on Verizon.
Updated my dying Nexus 6 & 9
Not sure if it's secret ninjary luck, but I hit check for update, restart and instant OTA last few months. May also be dumb luck or coincidence.
Since I'm on Verizon, I, of course, already got the OTA