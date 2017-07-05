Another month, another set of security fixes for Android.

Right on schedule, Google has released the latest factory images and OTA files for recent Pixels and Nexuses, including the July 5 security patches. This update will hit the Pixel XL, Pixel, Nexus 6P, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6, Pixel C, Nexus 9 and Nexus Player. The new software is still based on Android 7.1.2 for the modern devices, but of course 7.1.1 for the Nexus 6 and Nexus 9, which continue to simply get security patches without new versions of Android.

Aside from the security patches — which are of course very important in their own right — Google isn't highlighting any big bug fixes or feature changes for any specific devices.

If you want to flash the full factory image or OTA file to your phone or tablet, be sure to refer to our full guide on manually updating your Pixel or Nexus. Take care to notice that for some phones, there are different images available depending on what carrier you're using — such as Verizon or Project Fi — that you should specifically pick.

For the rest of us who are a little more patient, OTA updates should be rolling out to Pixels and Nexuses soon, hitting everyone's device in the next few days.