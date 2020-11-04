What you need to know
- The Pixel 5's Battery Share feature automatically turns on as soon as you start charging the phone via USB-C.
- Battery Share allows you to wirelessly charge any Qi-compatible device by placing it on the back of the Pixel 5.
- The reverse wireless charging feature will automatically turn off if it's not being used.
While we think the Google Pixel 5 is the best all-around Pixel phone of all time, it's obvious that the phone is not the hottest topic in the smartphone industry right now. However, its cohesive software experience continues to push out subtle but useful features for Pixel users.
According to a Google support page spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 5's Battery Share feature automatically turns on as soon as you start charging the phone via the USB-C port. This means that you're able to charge your Pixel 5 as well as another Qi-compatible device with one USB-C charger.
When your Pixel phone is plugged in and charging, Battery Share turns on automatically for a short period. If your phone doesn't sense another device using its power during that time, Battery Share turns off. When your phone isn't plugged in, you can manually turn on Battery Share.
If you're worried about heating issues or damaging the battery lifespan, don't fret. Battery Share automatically turns on for just "a short period" and then turns off when it doesn't detect a Qi-compatible device. Subsequently, you can place a Qi-compatible device on the back of the charging Pixel 5 at anytime, which would reactivate Battery Share.
I just tried it myself on my Pixel 5 to charge my fiancé's iPhone 12, and it worked as expected. There was a slight delay before the iPhone 12 started charging, however, it worked without a hitch afterwards.
While reverse wireless charging isn't unique to the Pixel 5 and still provides relatively slow charging, the convenience of this new feature is quite clear. The automatic reverse wireless charging function essentially turns your Pixel 5 into a standalone Qi wireless charger. In addition, you can finally use your phone to charge other devices without depleting the battery.
Google Pixel 5
The Pixel 5 is Google's most reasonable phone yet and it might be your most reasonable purchase as well. With its signature Pixel camera and a well-rounded spec sheet, the Pixel 5 is a flagship phone with a fair price tag.
