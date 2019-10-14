Google will officially announce the Pixel 4 smartphones on October 15 at its Made by Google event. With there being only one more day before the event and the phone thoroughly leaking weeks ago, you would think there isn't anything left to learn.

The leaks just keep on coming, however, and now we're getting our first look at renders for the official fabric cases that'll be available for the phones.

The above image comes to us via Twitter from notable leaker Ishan Agarwal, and it shows off the cases in black, blue, and gray. While Google has used fabric cases in the past, this year, the cases differ by using a thicker weave pattern. The chunkier fabric weave looks as if it will add a lot more texture to the cases and make them easier to grip.