Buying a phone case can be an intimidating task. Take one quick look online, and you'll be met with an endless sea of options to choose from. Some are made of leather, others have funky patterns, and then there are companies that sell their cases in heaps of different colors. That's great for some folks, but if you just want to keep things as simple as can be, a clear case is likely what you're after. A good clear case will keep your phone safe and protected from daily use, along with having a transparent design so you don't compromise the natural beauty of your handset. This is what the Totallee Clear Thin Case for the Pixel 4 sets out to do, along with being as thin as can be. This ambitious goal does come at a cost, but if you're willing to pay up, this is one of the best clear cases money can buy.

As someone that greatly prefers thin phone cases over bulky ones, using the Totallee Clear Thin Case is a joy. It goes on the Pixel 4 with ease, and once applied, doesn't substantially change the phone's in-hand-feel. It's not as razor-thin as Totallee's excellent Ultra Thin Cases, but as far as clear TPU plastic goes, this is about as good as it gets. Despite the slim profile, Totallee still manages to provide the Pixel 4 with good coverage against day-to-day use. There's a small raised edge over the display to keep it safe in the event of a drop along with good padding all-around to give you peace of mind when taking the Pixel 4 out of the house. There are better cases out there if protection is your number one priority, but for most folks, this should be perfectly adequate.

In addition to being protective, Totallee's clear plastic also looks and feels fantastic. Looks-wise, it's one of the better clear cases I've used when it comes to its general appearance after a few days of regular use. Some clear cases tend to pick up fingerprints and other smudges quite easily, but that's not a problem with Totallee's case. Yes, you'll be able to see smudges and grime when held under direct light, but it typically looks really good and can be cleaned off quickly with a microfiber cloth or cleaning wipe. As for the in-hand-feel, the Totallee Clear Thin Case adds a lot of grip to the Pixel 4. This is usually a strong suit for all clear TPU cases, and Totallee soars in these regards. Totallee Clear Thin Case What I don't like

No case is perfect, however, and that includes the Totallee Clear Thin Case. I thoroughly enjoy using this on the Pixel 4 day in and day out, but if there was one thing I had to complain about, it'd be the button covers. They're just not very good. Not only do you have to apply more force to the buttons than you would if the Pixel 4 was naked, but the covers also make the buttons mushy and not satisfying to press. Some people may see that as a nitpick, but when you think about how often you press your phone's buttons in a given day, anything that makes the experience worse can get very annoying very quickly. The only other knock against the Totallee Clear Thin Case is its price. Compared to other clear cases for the Pixel 4, namely the Spigen Liquid Crystal, Totallee's value proposition may be hard for some potential buyers to justify. Totallee Clear Thin Case Should you buy it?

High price and mushy buttons aside, the Totallee Clear Thin Case has been a welcome addition to my Pixel 4. It feels great in the hand, doesn't get dirty too easily, and has an ultra-slim design that I can't get enough of. Totallee is asking a lot of money for a case like this, but I'm inclined to say that it's well worth the price of admission. If for some reason you aren't happy with your purchase, Totallee offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee that's available for 30 days after your purchase. 4 out of 5 Having a policy in place like that is great, but I don't think you'll need to take advantage of it. This is a premium clear case through-and-through, and once you get used to it, going back to anything else will be a tough pill to swallow.

