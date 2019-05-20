It wouldn't be a Pixel launch if users weren't already having problems, and unfortunately, it only took a couple of weeks for users to encounter their first issue with the Pixel 3a series.

Some users on Reddit are now reporting that their Pixel 3a and 3a XL are randomly shutting down. So far, there doesn't seem to be any rhyme or reason to why the phones are shutting down. The issue appears to be completely random and happens when the phone is not in use.

When a shutdown does occur, the screen refuses to turn on with a press of the power button. Instead, you'll have to hold down the power button for 30 seconds in order to make the phone boot back up. The issue appears to be with the software or hardware of the device itself, and this revelation came after a user tried running his phone in safe mode which would negate any effects from third-party apps.

There is a theory the bug could be related to using Wi-Fi on the device, but it hasn't been confirmed. In the meantime, users are returning their phones and hoping to get one without the issue.

While there have been a fair share of issues with previous Pixel phones in the past, at this point you'd think Google would have worked out the kinks. It was just last week Google settled a class action lawsuit for the original Pixel for a defect with the microphone. There is also another class action lawsuit awaiting settlement for the issues that occurred with the Nexus 6P.

Let's hope the new issue with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL get resolved soon and it doesn't lead to more litigation.