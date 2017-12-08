Here's how to make sure it's enabled once you get the update.

Android 8.1 Oreo started rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this week, and especially for devices that aren't the Pixel 2, there's a lot of new stuff to check out. However, if you're using a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on AT&T, there's a new feature included just for you with the latest update.

When updating your Pixel 2 to 8.1 Oreo, you'll see that it includes HD Voice Calling for AT&T users, in addition to everything else 8.1 has to offer.

Once you've downloaded and installed the new software, you can turn on HD Voice Calling by going to Settings → Network & Internet → Advanced Calling. Once Advanced Calling is enabled, HD Voice will be used for both parties of the call (assuming they're using compatible hardware) in areas where the service is supported.

Android 8.1 Oreo started arriving on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLs on AT&T on December 7, and other devices like the 2016 Pixel, Nexus 6P, and others should start seeing it soon.