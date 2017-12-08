Here's how to make sure it's enabled once you get the update.
Android 8.1 Oreo started rolling out to Pixel and Nexus devices earlier this week, and especially for devices that aren't the Pixel 2, there's a lot of new stuff to check out. However, if you're using a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL on AT&T, there's a new feature included just for you with the latest update.
When updating your Pixel 2 to 8.1 Oreo, you'll see that it includes HD Voice Calling for AT&T users, in addition to everything else 8.1 has to offer.
Once you've downloaded and installed the new software, you can turn on HD Voice Calling by going to Settings → Network & Internet → Advanced Calling. Once Advanced Calling is enabled, HD Voice will be used for both parties of the call (assuming they're using compatible hardware) in areas where the service is supported.
Android 8.1 Oreo started arriving on Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLs on AT&T on December 7, and other devices like the 2016 Pixel, Nexus 6P, and others should start seeing it soon.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
Reader comments
Yeah I emailed the CEO about this a few weeks ago. Looks like they are coming around.
I have a Pixel 2 XL on AT&T that is running 8.1.0 and when I go to Settings → Network & Internet, Advanced Calling is not an option. Don't know if I am doing something wrong, is anyone else having this problem?
Could be ehanced LTE.
i think you have to call ATT and get it provisioned, and you also have to enable it in the dialer settings. you ALSO have to have a SIM that works with it... i forgot what the number is on the sim but i think there's a thread in XDA
Settings → Network & Internet → Mobile network → Advanced
One other caveat that should be mentioned is that the account for the phone and its IMEI needs to be provisioned for HD Voice, if it is not, this still will not work. Its is also worth noting you may also have an incompatible SIM card, though that is unlikely.
https://www.att.com/esupport/article.html#!/wireless/KM1046244
You can call AT&T to rectify that however.
now just gimme dat wifi calling. that's what i really give a damn about
So is this VoLTE?