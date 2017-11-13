The issue is only affecting some users, but it's unclear at the time if software will be able to fix it.
There have been more than a few bugs with the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL since their release last month, and while display controversy surrounding the XL model received the most attention, we've seen other issues here and there that have proven to be equally annoying. Most recently, users are reporting that the camera on the Pixel 2/2XL exhibits a flickering motion when taking a photo or video under LED lights.
So, what exactly is going on here?
All LED lights have a natural flicker that ranges from 50 to 60Hz, and it's something that's not perceivable to the human eye. However, certain cameras are capable of picking up this flickering and display it over what you're trying to capture. As fate would have it, the sensor on the Pixel 2 is one such camera.
It's a bit difficult to describe exactly what's going on with words, so to make things a bit more clear, take a look at this video that was recently uploaded to YouTube by apa1.
This phenomenon was also discovered by Chazzdjr in the Pixel User Community, with images captured on a plane turning out as follows:
A couple of representatives from Google have stated that they're aware of the issue and will make sure that the right people see what's going on. I personally can't replicate the flickering on my Pixel 2, and according to other users, this is something that's only affecting certain handsets. It's unclear if a software update will be able to fix this, so we'll have to wait and see what the Mothership says.
Same thing happens on my Note 8- didn't think it was a big deal, since I'm not under LED lights a whole lot.
Exactly! Probably happens to the Note 8 and S8, but you'd never read that on here. :)
Another day, another pixel issue lol...
The other day it took 2 presses of my power button to turn the screen on. Can I get a movie deal to creat a documentary about how broken the pixel is.
At this point these stories are ridiculous. Many of these complaints are issues with multiple phones and a result of new technology needing fleshed out.
The only real story is maybe Google should have charged less for the phone but I've said that about Apple for 7 years.
What's next for Pixel 2 (can't be good at this point)
Next Article, The Pixel 2 XL shocked my Peni$ while peeing...
Mine didn't shock my p*ni$, but it does make it look really really small in selfie portrait mode.
You win the comments today!
I think Google should have left well enough alone. HTC did a very good job with the original XL. LG nah. Lot's of headaches!
Imma need a spreadsheet to keep track of all these issues.
I am exchanging my Pixel 2 now because I feel that Pixel 1 camera is better, I figured maybe my P2 is defective or something. Almost all indoor pix are sharper and better looking then on P1 then P2
You're going to be taking a step back there. Easy.
Lmao they cant get past one issue with out another one popping up....that being said my pixel 2XL done well bye so far
I did a video test just now, pointing near a couple of overhead LED lights, then over to halogen, then back. I don't get that flickering. *sigh* all these Pixel 2 attack posts have reached ridiculous levels.
Tell ya what.. I sent my 2xl back for the essential phone. Go ahead and laugh but I saved $529 and have less issues than the pixel. Thoroughly enjoying this phone minus the Camera which I don't use much
If I had not received my Pixel 2XL I would be all over the essential at $450.