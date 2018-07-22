We're sometimes guilty of being a little fickle when it comes to older phones. As new toys arrive, and release cycles grind on, phones from years past are left to collect dust.

The Google Pixel 2 XL is an exception. It has unquestionably aged better than just about any Google phone before it, be it a Nexus or a Pixel. For a phone that had a tumultuous launch, thanks to some concerns around the display, the Pixel 2 XL stood the test of time better than I could've imagined.

We're still a few months away from the next generation of Pixel phones, and with the final version of Android 9.0 dropping very soon, plus price drops on the Google store and elsewhere, this phone is still a tempting proposition. If you care about having the latest Android software and Google features, then the Pixel 2 will be running software in August that other flagships like the Note 9 probably won't get until at least a couple months into 2019.

Of course, there's more to a phone than the version of Android it runs. The Pixel 2 XL is a generation behind the current crop of high-end Androids if you just look at the spec sheets. You get last year's Snapdragon 835 instead of this year's 845. 4GB of RAM versus the increasingly standard six.

Real-world performance, though, is basically on par with many of the Snapdragon 845 phones we've been using over the past few months, with only tiny differences in app load speeds. Even then, it's pretty much a coin toss as to which one feels faster to use. The only downside I've really seen has to do with that four gigabytes of RAM. Compare it to the OnePlus 6, for instance, with its monstrous eight gigs of RAM, and it's clear OnePlus's phone is the superior multitasker.

Having the latest version of Android is all well and good -- the Pixel 2 XL will have Android 9 comfortably before any other phone. And it's guaranteed for platform updates through until Android R in 2020. But the real strengths of the Pixel comes from the extra stuff Google's layered on top. Features like "Now Playing", which identifies music playing when you're out and about, are things that still delight me whenever I switch back to the Pixel. And then there's the legendary Pixel camera, which is so good mostly because of the HDR+ processing that Google's developed over the past few years.

Sure, there are ports of the Pixel camera for other phones, but none work as well as the real deal on a Pixel 2.