A major issue, or just a minor annoyance?
Ever since reviews first started coming out, Google's Pixel 2 XL has been faced with an onslaught of controversy and outrage surrounding its display. Initially, people were complaining about the phone's muted colors. Blue tints when looking at the display from an angle followed this, and now, there's the issue of possible screen burn-in.
Our own Alex Dobie first reported burn-in on his Pixel 2 XL this past weekend, spotting an outline of the navigation bar that had been burnt into the bottom of his 2 XL's display. We already went into further detail on the matter and talked more about what exactly burn-in really is, but seeing as how this is very much so a user-facing issue, we want to hear your thoughts on the matter.
Here's what some of our forum users have already had to say.
gnahc79 10-22-2017 10:19 AM
IMO this is worth worrying about. A $850+ phone that you have to look out for burn in? No way, this isn't the plasma TV days of the early 2000s. If AC's Alex Dobie got burn in after 7 days of normal use, I don't see replacing a phone every 7 days being a realistic option.Reply
osubeavs728 10-22-2017 12:43 PM
Accurate colors, all for it. "blue tint," non-issue. Screen burn in though, would have me a bit worried. Definitely still excited for my Panda, but will keep a close eye on it. Any burn in and the warranty department will definitely get used to seeing my number pop up.Reply
maverick7526 10-22-2017 01:08 PM
If this is a legitimate issue, Google will have to warranty replace them. It has literally been 72 hrs since official release. I'm not seeing the issue, however I keep my screen brightness around 30% or less, which may help with reducing burn in/image retention.Reply
DMP89145 10-22-2017 02:46 PM
I'm as big of a supporter of Google and their efforts with the Pixel brand as much as anyone, but 7 days is unreasonable. Yes, OLED panels suffer from burn in, but after some time generally... To me, this is on a different level than the blue hue. A "cooler" display falls in the "preference" category... Burn-in, and 7 day burn in at that, is more QC. It's a brand new phone for crying out loud.Reply
marcb11 10-22-2017 03:55 PM
Just did a white screen on my OG Pixel and guess what? Super faint image of my Nav bar. And also guess what, I have never ever noticed it before in a year of use. So to me, this is a non-issue, if I didn't read this I'd never even know it was an issue and lived my life happily.Reply
It would obviously be preferable for the phone to not have any screen burn-in in the first place, but based on what we know and have seen so far – is the Pixel 2 XL's reported burn-in an issue for you?
Is the Pixel 2 XL's screen burn-in that big of a deal?
I'm okay with it.
You are ok with screen burn in after several days on $900+ phone? And that's not to mention all other screen issues....grain, color banding, tint etc
I'm okay with a less than perfect display.
Many of you have forgotten how bad displays were five years.
While I'm of the opinion that Samsung makes the best displays, bar none, I'm not put off by the LG panel. It has flaws, but none that hinder my personal use.
And outside of reviewers, the only people who should care about this display are those who decide to purchase it.
Every phone has compromises, and this LG display is the compromise of the Pixel 2 XL.
This. Still the best Android experience on any phone out there.
It isn't 5 years ago though...
I can remember what using 56kbps dial up internet was like, I wouldn't and shouldn't be willing to put up with it from my ISP today.
This is an android site, we're android fans... It would be one thing if it was a Xiaomi, ZTE or even LG, but if Google's own flagship has issues, you can't be surprised if android enthusiasts talk about them.
Besides, I've seen worse things said about smaller companies over more minor issues.
I'm not saying the issues should be ignored. But why would a person who owns a Note 8 for example care about the 2XL?
I own the 2XL and don't care about the Notes fingerprint sensor being off center.
All these phones have some flaw or compromise. You simply need to use them and decide for yourself. That's why the article was written. For some owners, this may be an issue. For others, like me, it's not.
Any non Google OEM version of Android is a no go for me. For some, it's not an issue.
I'm sure you've gotten my point by now.
Again, this is android central. Many of the people who come here are Android enthusiasts.
A fair few people here buy and use basically every flagship, many more would do the same if it was in their means. They're enthusiasts. They're interested in these devices, even the ones (sometimes especially the ones) they aren't going to buy.
Why are car magazine's a thing? Why do people look at cars they'll never buy? Same question about fashion magazines and shoes/handbags.
Well its not just the display.....there is no 3.5mm jack (and currently Bluetooth doesnt work for many due to bugs in Oreo) , there is no wide angle camera that V30 has, the design and quality are less then perfect compared to Samsung phones, bezels are still large on XL and unacceptable on smaller Pixel, no SD slot that many other premium phones have. And for all that you are paying $250-300 more then premium S8+ or Note 8
And...what's your point? We all can point out numerous reasons for why we choose different phones.
I don't want OEM skins. I don't want to wait months for OS updates. I don't need an SD card slot. I don't need a headphone jack. I do want smooth, consistent performance.
Let's not do this.
Simply accept that some of us prize other aspects of the phone that we're willing to deal with a lesser display. Just like others are willing to give up timely updates and smooth performance for better displays.
I am not sure current Oreo is "smooth", check forums, its full of bugs. Google cant make Bluetooth work since Oreo developer previews, screen mirror doesnt work, etc
Oh is the screen mirroring problem an oreo wide thing? I thought it was just a problem in the OxygenOS beta I've been running... Good to know.
Screen mirroring stopped working on my Pixel 1 XL with Oreo update, I also often get Google Play Services crash when I try to mirror something so maybe its thats.
My Nexus 5 has a display that looks great to this day. I'd be happy to get a phone with the same display. Oh, that was 4 years ago. Nevermind.
This! I'm with you bro!
In addition, I have no need for a headphone jack or wireless charging. Pixel 2 XL is good enough for me.
I am not sure why anyone that that hasn't actually bought this device, cares one bit about this or any other issue with this phone, other than to be critical.
+1
Probably because this is android central... If people here didn't have some interest in what was going on with Google's own flagship, THAT would be confusing.
The fact that you're ok with it is the problem. You dropped over a thousand bucks on it. To me, that means it should be flawless. I'm sick of Android users settling for second best, yet you have dumbasses on YouTube trolling Apple fans, telling them how iPhones suck, every time something happens. Enough is enough.
If you wanna play with the big boys and charge asinine amounts of money for devives, you damn sure better make sure that device is perfection. Otherwise, it does nothing more than speak to the quality of consumers that half-assed Android OEM's cater to. Case and point, how apps are made for Apple first, but when it comes to apps on the Play Store, they're just that-- half-assed. Why? Cause when it comes to Android, developers just don't care.
I feel like I'm one of the very few that's pissed off about the Pixel 2XL having an unacceptable screen. It's the reason why I'm holding on to my 6P, cause unlike some others, I don't have a tree outside my door that sprouts money on command. And no, that doesn't point to bitterness on my part, that points to me being REALISTIC and discerning, and asking for a QUALITY product, inside and out.
Are you OK with crappy software experience and lack of updates on other Android phones after dropping $1000?
Obviously, if I made mention of the fact that I'm using a Nexus 6P to type these comments, you can discern my preference of software, so no. NO phone is worth $1,000. But as long as you have idiots willing to pay, that's why we are where we are. My problem is with people not expecting perfection if they choose to spend that money.
Look at Samsung. They could've taken a MAJOR hit last year, with "Explode-Gate", but they didn't, because they already proved to their customer base that they could bounce back. Sure, the Samsung UI might not be for us, but at least they try and justify the prices they charge by packing feature after feature in their phones, whether we think it's bloat or not. Samsung is the Apple of Android, not Google, because for the most part, they've paid their dues over the years and cultivated their quality product.
Yet, not one note 7 ever exploded. Caught fire yes, which still is dangerous as ***** !!
Then keep your 6P like you're doing.
There doesn't exist a flawless phone and never will.
You only purchased the 6P because it was the only option for a large screened non skinned Android phone with guaranteed updates. But it wasn't perfect by any means. I still have one. The cameras HDR is slow. It has sharp edges around the screen that dent easily. The speaker grills aren't adhered great. Etc.
I spent my money on a near perfect phone. And that's all I want...just like when I spent my hard earned money on the 6P, a near perfect phone for it's time.
I bet your 6P has screen burn in too. Mine did, along with my Pixel XL. When i saw this issue over the weekend pop up with the 2 XL i checked all my phones and they all had it where the nav buttons are. Did i ever notice it in the 2 years of owning these phones, no. Yes I have the Pixel 2 XL now and i can see very slight burn in after getting the phone on Thursday. Does it bother me, no because like I said i had two other phones with burn in that i didnt even notice for 2 years. The difference is now I know about it and i bet if it gets too bad I can return my phone under warranty or the preferred care plan that i purchased and get a new one.
My screen has no burn-in, no. My screen is constantly kept at low brightness unless I need it brighter. It's about taking care of your investment, which I do, because I value quality. And when I get quality, I take care of it. I don't settle when it comes to spending my money. Which is exactly why I'm never an early adopter of first batch devices.
Are you freaking kidding me???
The issue seems to be widespread among review units (Ausdroid and 9to5Google also noticed the same thing with theirs). I wasn't going to get the PIxel 2 XL anyway (too large and missing headphone jack) but this should really be a concern for Google.
sRGB gamut - I’m okay
Severe color shift - I can deal with it
But burn-in after less than a week? Sorry, but no OLED should wear out that quickly, especially on a device that goes to nearly a $1000 in its top configuration.
Exactly, imagine what it'll look like in a year when most OLED panels are just starting to show a little burn in...
Don't need to imagine.
Find a Samsung or any OLED-touting device on display for more than half-a-year. You would already see burn-in and it's terrible. Those go through a severely accelerated aging process however due to displaying a heap of static elements at max brightness.
I just switched to a note 8. My wife still uses a note 3 for more than 3 years, and my note 4 is stil running great! For both oled screens no burning in at all!
There may be some though, but in your cases, probably very hard to see.
I am of the same thought process as you. My Pixel 2 XL arrives this week. I do not really need a new phone but wanted the Pixel 2 XL. Now the hits just seem to keep coming. I may return it without opening and hold on to my two devices which are in mint condition a while longer.
I am not sure how any one notices. Until it messes with my day to day, I am going to just enjoy the great things about this device.
Burn-in is one of those things that you don't really notice at first but once you see it, it's really hard to unsee.
And it only gets worse, never better, especially when those compounds degrade more and more.
I think it depends on what you do with your phone. I read a lot of articles on my phone and when my screen gets burn in, ive seen it. That’s when I sold the note 4.
I'm struggling with the decision to return or not. Blue-tint, etc, not an issue. But the burn in concerns me for the future as I can already see my nav bar faintly on a gray background (not to mention resale value).
I chatted with an online rep who said I was the first person to complain about the screen....bull.
She also said I have until Nov 6th to return.. I'm hoping Google comes out with an official statement or it'll be a tough call on what to do for me.
I have no doubt you may have been among the first. Be honest, if not for these reviewers reporting this, you would have never ever noticed? I know I wouldn't have. This phone is nothing but clean fast and quality for me so far.
You say that, but it really just means you've noticed don't sooner... Get back to us in 3 months and let us know what your screen looks like.
Here is the Official Statement to The Verge regarding burn-in:
"The Pixel 2 XL screen has been designed with an advanced POLED technology, including QHD+ resolution, wide color gamut, and high contrast ratio for natural and beautiful colors and renderings. We put all of our products through extensive quality testing before launch and in the manufacturing of every unit. We are actively investigating this report."
Pretty much..."Actively investigating". I doubt there has been time for anything more.
Is this still the best Android phone you can buy?
Absolutely.
Depends what you're looking for. For me? Yes this is the best phone available. I currently own a pixel XL and have not had a single issue in the year I've owned it, never had to factory reset it, as smooth as the day I got it, timely updates and so on. Not many other phones can say that and in my opinion the Pixel 2 XL is better than the first Pixel XL... So yes! For me it's the best phone available.
I'm also a phone trading and buying junkie and the Pixel XL is the first phone I haven't even thought about posting until now because of the Pixel 2 XL.
Depends if you bought one or not. The people who bought one will say yes even if they don't have it yet.
Absolutely not.
If its only where the nav buttons are I'll likely never see the burn-in unless I go looking for it. I'm not sure that looking at a low light, full screen grey picture is really what ANYBODY does with a phone.
That being said, Google replaced my Nexus 6 that I bought used and out of warranty. It had some gnarly discoloration where the black bar with nav buttons was. It was really noticeable in any full screen situation.
I trust Google to do the right thing if anything comes up.
I just pulled up a white screen on my Pixel XL, like marcb11 suggested, and I'm seeing the same thing; a very faint image of the navigation buttons. I have never noticed this before, and it's so faint that I wouldn't see it without looking for it. I was fairly worried previously, but because of this, I think I'll be just fine with it. Of course, if it gets really bad, it should be replaceable under warranty.
Give it time. It won't be so faint after a while.
I've had it nearly a year now, I don't think it's going to get much worse. Even if it doubled its intensity in another year, it'd still be very very faint. I'm sure it might bother some people, but I was surprised to find out that I hadn't even noticed it.
My bad. I misread your comment and thought you were referring to a Pixel 2 XL.
It will get worse over time, that's just how OLED world unfortunately.
But you're probing the point of the whole fiasco. You should see a little burn in after a year, but not after a week.
It these panels look worse than your year old device after a week, imagine that they may look like after a year.
New headline: "The Pixel 2 XL display is almost awesome."
I'd love to know how the tech geniuses at AC have determined definitively that this is "burn-in" vs. image retention, given the short time they've had the phones. They sure have managed to get a bunch of stories out of this "issue" though. This place has become as sensationalist and click-baity as BGR, Engadget, and the rest of the online rags. No coincidence it all started going downhill after Phil left.
I have an original Pixel XL, and ran the the color slide "test" with it. Guess what - I can see the faint outline of the nav bar buttons against a solid background, but I've never noticed them in any normal usage of the phone. Yet another non-issue for the blogs to get worked up about and generate more precious clicks. I have a plasma TV and spent the first year worried about burn-in, and constantly looked for any sign of image retention, then just decided to stop worrying about it and enjoy the TV. If the XL 2 truly has a "burn-in" problem, then Google will warranty the phone and replace it.
If it still persists for more than day, it's burn-in
Wrong. Do they leave the color slides onscreen for a full day to test it, smart guy? If they did, the nav bar outlines would disappear. It's image retention, plain and simple. There's no way it's burn-in after a few days of use.
I know what image-retention is. Heck, there was that one time where LG said that some OLED panels will have image-retention of some degree when "running-in".
But if it still persists even when making sure the affected area isn't showing static elements, then it's burn-in. I've experience image-retention on my iPad, and they went away after a short while of normal use.
More than a day should be more than long enough for image retention to resolve unless OLEDs resolve it in a different manner.
Put a solid color slide on the screen in full screen mode and leave the screen on. The "burned in" image will eventually fade. Now if you keep the nav buttons at the bottom, you will keep seeing them when looking for "burn in". There's no way these devices have actual burn in after a few days of use. It's image retention. The only way to avoid it is to hide the nav buttons. And the fact that one had to go looking for it with solid color slides is evidence of how overblown this is. OLED is subject to image retention, just like plasma TV was. You can minimize it by not using max brightness on the phone and varying the content in the screen, but it's part and parcel of the OLED display technology. If you have to go hunting for it, then it's not really an issue.
I mean, leave then.
It's always funny to see people banging heir tin puts together and yelling "it wasn't like his til Phil left" now, I've got nothing against the guy, he did a fine job when he was in charge and has pretty good taste in music too, but he isn't the Messiah, and things weren't really that much different or better. Go back and look who was in charge when people were getting so enraged about Pokémon go articles
Here's a hint; it wasn't Daniel Bader.
Bloody histrionics.
I thought we covered this with over 350 comments from a previous article. Way to keep beating a dead horse AC.
I don't understand why people love OLED screens so much. Even today all of the disadvantages seem to outweigh the advantages it has over a really good IPS LCD screen. This is likely why Apple has waited so long to include an OLED screen on an iPhone.
Do we really care enough about VR from our phones to deal with all these other quality control issues?
I can handle burn in compared to light bleed any day of the week.
+1 Especially when using my phone for a night clock
My wife's LG G6 has almost no light bleed. It's definitely less noticeable than the uneven colours on most OLED screens I've owned/seen.
When I compare my wife LG G6 next to my Galaxy S7 at reasonable viewing settings (around 50% - 60% screen brightness in the dark) I can barely tell the difference between the two. That's comparing the two side-by-side.
Her G6 also does not red-shift like my S7 does when viewed at an angle or show uneven grey's.
I'm tempted to exchange my v30 for a g6 now.
I'm sure Apple’s OLEDs will have burn in after some time. Apple didn't use OLEDs because they didn't want to. They do things differently and in such a way that they can milk as much money from their customers as possible.
All OLED's eventually suffer from burn-in, the Samsung made panel on the iPhone X will be no different. Seeing it happen after only a few days is not good though. Seeing it on panels which are regularly turned off allow the pixels to recover is not good.
I don't work for Apple but continuing to use high quality LCD panels was likely more a choice to get better panel yield (more consistent panels from suppliers). Apple also needs a large volume of parts and only now are we seeing yield rates from Samsung Display to satisfy that demand. Cost as you mentioned I'm sure was also a consideration.
Sure. Turn every single issue into an anti-Apple rant. This story has ZERO to do with Apple.
My God, stop clutching your pearls. Apple doesn't make OLEDs, Samsung does. And I'm sure they will have burn in too. All OLEDs have burn in after being used over a long period of time.
It's an issue for my I like phone that are durable and don't have issues regarding screen burn. I may have a KEYone but I only bought it after I was sure the screen issue was fixed and if BlackBerry can made a well built durable phone so can the rest of you guys. A screen burn should not be an issue for phone makers like Google they have the resources to make a great display and a well working screen. figure it out Google
I should probably post this in the forums. The truth of the matter is that these phones are increasing in complexity every year. The OS and OEM added software is approaching the complexity of a full Desktop OS. AndroidOS today is as complex as Windows Vista and probably Windows 7. And The Hardware is growing in complexity too. From Screen optimization, the CPU System the radios, the gyroscope, the cameras, etc. My point is that there may come a time soon, where Google and Apple will have to push the OS upgrade window from every year to maybe a year and a half -- or maybe 2 years - like Desktop OS's. This screen Burn-in issue is just another symptom of the problem. These devices are not spending enough time in testing before being released to the masses. I can almost guarantee that we will see problems with the iPhone X as well, with that being such a departure from what Apple is used to. There is bound to be one issue or two - even if its a Quality Control issue -- which brings me to my next point. Perhaps a soft release of these devices might be the ultimate solution here. Perhaps selling maybe 10000 - 20000 units in the first few weeks or so will allow OEM's to catch major and fatal problems early, and correct any QC issues that may arise. In the long run, something is eventually going to have to give. If we keep seeing problems with every major device release, in which their cost is near $1000, something is going to have to change.
It's not a new issue. Especially with on screen buttons that are stationary (barring samsungs that auto hide by user choice).
At least users will probably not notice as that part of the screen is usually obscured by the on-screen buttons anyway. A non issue on my phone(note8) I suspect people who like the Google brand will overlook most issues. This is normal for phones without physical buttons. The pixel xl2 in the showroom near me has all the issues mentioned in most articles but is still great looking device overall.
Since this has been happening with review units, I'm more curious about how it's going with people that have gotten their Pixel 2 XLs via preorder? Incidentally, I haven't ordered the Pixel 2 XL yet, which is a first for me as I've preordered the Nexus 6P and 5 in the past. Until this latest news, the less-than-perfect display I'm fine with it. The burn in, if it's more common after the phones are out in the wild, may sway my decision.
I know a guy who pre-ordered one and had it for 5 days.
It has got burn-in
I got mine on Thursday (4 days ago)...already burned in nav bar
Ugh. Thanks bmoore0909 (and D13H4RD2L1V3) for sharing. I really don't want to go down from a large phone to a smaller one, but I might consider getting the Pixel 2. There's also the Note 8 (my wife has one) to consider, but though the hardware is great, it would pain me to go back to Samsung's version of Android, not to mention the slow updates.
Maybe you can wait a bit and see how things go.
It could be a really bad batch that should have never left the factory. Until there’s official word, we’re only speculating
Burn in after only a week... on a £800 phone...? Hell no - that is terrible. I'm hoping for Google's sake, it's only a problem for early production devices.
One thing that I like about the Note8 (notice the lack of space) is that you can hide the navigation bar. Add that option to the Pixels and it will give them a workaround to the issue.
But the whole point of buying a Google phone is that you're not burdened with useful features.
Yep, transparent or hidden nav bar is one thing also Samsung uses really nice icons that aren't filled in. Google's solid icons are pretty much the worst thing you could use. Icons styled like Samsungs that move around slightly would be best. Even if the icons on the pixel move around a little they are solid which means they will never move enough to make a difference.
I had a silly idea once.
Pulsing buttons
I saw a Pixel in person and thought it was a beautiful device, but the screen is probably the most important component in a smartphone and you just can't cheap out on that. Hopefully, next year Google will have learned their lesson and will go with a higher quality screen on their very expensive phone.
I have the original pixel XL for over a year now. Never notice the burn in untill all this display talk. I also only notice because I checked for it. When using my phone daily, their is no noticable burn in issue. Will this stop me from buying a P2? No! This has been my best Android experience and only when I experience ownership of my device will I decide if it's an issue for me.
Yeah, accept a defect in your $1000 phone. That will get them to fix their garbage QC... Slight burn in that you don't really notice after a year or more of use is way different than burn in you can clearly see after 3 days of use. Imagine how bad these will look in a year?
High quality IPS screens are so much better for phones. My EVO Shift from 2011 has a perfect screen as does my Nexus 5.
I understand that we should wait until the issue is confirmed before grabbing our pitchforks. It could be just image retention. But that's sounding like damage control since a lot fo Android enthusiasts hold "pure Android" to such a high degree that they want to imagine that his phone is the best Android device ever. A lot of people say that, even with severe burn-in, it still is the best Android device ever.
I heard that AMOLED burn-in was the reason why Samsung refrained from on-screen navigation buttons for so long. With the S8, the bar is always white and the buttons move 1 pixel per minute to avoid burn-in. Google uses a black bar and the buttons are filled with a solid white. Maybe adopting a white bar and have to buttons display only the outline (like non-Pixel devices, like Moto phones), while moving them a bit every minute could avoid the issue.
I also heard that AMOLED burn-in was the reason why Samsung refrained from on-screen navigation buttons for so long. With the S8, the bar is always white and the buttons move 1 pixel per minute to avoid burn-in. Google uses a black bar and the buttons are filled with a solid white. Maybe adopting a white bar and have to buttons display only the outline (like non-Pixel devices, like Moto phones), while moving them a bit every minute could avoid the issue.
Also notice that on Samsung phones, those static elements also tend to be gray-ish, not pure white.
if the curly burn-in problem touch 1 to 10 device every 1000 device, it is not so bad and google will probably replace the unit but if it is 1 device every 10 device, it is a hell of a problem, we will have to wait in a few week to how bad it is...
It should be an issue for EVERYONE. A $950 phone should NOT have burn-in after 7 days of moderate use. It’s inexcusable.
But the issue still left unanswered is: is this truly "burn-in" (permanent), or is it just "image retention" (temporary) as people like myself and even places like Engadget are wondering?
Between having had a Galaxy Note 3 for over a year, and having had a Nexus 6 for an incredibly brief time, like 13 days before trading it in, I have had first hand personal experience with both genuine permanent OLED "burn-in" (Note 3), as well as with bonafide temporary OLED "image retention". (Nexus), which gave me some heart-stopping and heart-breaking scares more than once in that short time, but whose screen ended up being perfect when I traded it in for the iPhone. Here's the thing: in the moment? The two phenomena look identical. It's only when they either eventually go away - or not - that you know for absolute certain.
So they're both REAL things on OLED. And I've lived through them both. They both look the same in the moment, but I certainly consider one to be a much bigger deal than the other.
Anyway, unless or until we have absolute irrefutable proof that this is in fact burn-in, especially if Google themselves confirm it, then logic would denote that this is just rampant retention rather than rampant burn-in and we're once again getting that tempest in the teapot going over this screen. As outside of just the most wildly reckless and abusive use case scenarios, the prospect of true burn-in on such a young display is so unlikely as to be next to impossible. While on the other hand, retention is a known occurrence on some (not all) new OLED panels, during an undefined "break-in" period.
I'm reminded here of the old saying that says "when you see hoofprints, think horses, not zebras". The meaning of the saying is simply "when you have two possible explanations for a phenomenon, one highly plausible, and one very far-fetched, you are to ALWAYS assume the plausible one until irrefutable evidence leads you the other way. In this case, image retention is our horse, and burn-in is our zebra. Doesn't logic dictate that until we have undeniable evidence to the contrary, we assume that at least the overwhelming majority of these reports are retention?
I'm definitely not closed off to the possibility of zebras, and if so, Goggle's response will be everything in terms of whether I stick it out with the 2XL, or whether I go back to iPhone in the 8 plus. And for reasons I'll leave out for now, it's gonna be one or the other of those phones. No other option. The awesome, but [potentially fatally] flawed 2XL, or the [yawn], but safe bet iPhone.
This last bit I don't know for certain, but I suspect very strongly: I would suspect that the image retention issues during an OLED's breaking-in period are far more likely to be a lot more observable and rampant in a lower quality panel than on a higher quality one. While on balance a I rather like the 2XL's screen, it is indisputable that it is an inferior panel to what is going in Samsung phones. And if my theory there is correct, then it would make perfect sense of why this issue is seldom if ever reported on the Samsungs, and yet, blowing up the internet on the 2XL and the V30. It also explains why I didn't notice the effect on my Note 3 until later when it became true blue burn-in, yet did notice it right away on the Nexus 6, which also used a not-terrible, but not astounding screen.
Both of my theories (that it's retention rather than burn-in, and that retention is more common on lesser screens) also make perfect sense in light of what is known about the screen in the 2XL - that they are generally decent but decidedly flawed panels. The retention diagnosis fits perfectly into that assumption. However, if the final diagnosis is truly that of burn-in this early on, that's basically unprecedented in the industry this early on on this kinda scale, and would mean we've actually seriously OVERESTIMATED their quality and value. That's also unlikely - another zebra. A zebra stacked on top of another zebra. I find it hard to believe.
But though I'm convinced my logic itself is solid, and am somewhat satisfied in the belief that my understanding of the tech is at this general, basic level pretty on point too (and if it's not, you'll need to provide me with an alternate explanation for the phenomena I experienced between the Note 3 and the Nexus), my assertion that this is not actually burn-in, but simple image retention on 99.9% of the reported (mostly anecdotal) cases is truly vulnerable on one front: overwhelming hard evidence to the contrary. A flood of certifiable reports. A onesie-twosie won't do it for me (unless of course, I happen to be one of the onesie-twosies myself) ;-) Most fortunately, as of this writing, I am not. As of this writing, I am exhibiting no signs of either phenomenon. Of course, I also put it in "invert color" mode when spending a lot of time typing out long replies like this. So I'm sure that helps. :-)
Anyway, to conclude: an appeal: I have 11 days left where I can trade this phone in with Verizon for that iPhone 8 Plus. My assertion is that this is retention, rather than burn-in based on (x) logic, (y) personal experience and (z) understanding of the tech, as well as having not been presented with (a) requisite hard evidence and/or (b) confirmation by Google and/or LG of the problem. Speaking in algebraic terms: if you can either supply me with (a) and/or (b), can dismantle (x) (doubt it), or can successfully prove that (z=false) (quite possible, but you'll then have to redefine (y) if you do), then please please PLEASE do so for me within the next 11 days so I have time to act, and am not saddled with a disaster.
Thanks!
If it's retention, we ought to see it go away after a while.
If it still persists, oh boy....
Right. But how long do we wait? I've seen you say on here in other places we wait a day. But in reading other sources ranging in authority and credibility from Reddit threads to LG's own OLED TV support documents, I guess issues that were ultimately proven to be merely retention have been documented [proof surrogate] to have lasted well more than a day. I am not well versed enough on the tech to weigh in on that myself, other than to simply say that in light of those reports, I am not sure one day is long enough to be regarded in my mind as that definitive proof.
As I made clear in my big comment above, this is so important to me as a decision to abandon ship or not is on the line over it, and I only have a relatively narrow window to decide. I absolutely do not want to be stuck with a $1000 phone that starts falling apart on me after just a few days, and continues to expound over two years (which is my upgrade cycle).
On the other hand, I absolutely do not want to abandon the shiny, shimmery 2XL running shiny shimmery Android Oreo for the admittedly safe harbor of another $1000 (after 256GB) 8 plus that is so ho hum by comparison, running a thoroughly unimpressive iOS 11 unless I know for certain that the ship is sinking first - especially after I've had a few days to experience the 2XL in which time I've already begun the process of falling in love. Going back to iPhone at this point would feel like just that - going backwards. Paradise Lost.
Anyway, assuming for the sake of discussion that 8 plus and 2XL are the only two phones I'll consider at this time, and knowing what I feel and fear about them, what do you recommend, and how long do you recommend I wait to act?
Best time is to probably wait for Google’s statement.
In the meantime, check back after a day. If it’s image retention, even if it doesn’t completely go away, it should look slightly better than before. Image retention usually takes a day or two to resolve.
If nothing comes up before your return window expires, maybe return it for a refund and wait? I’m sure it won’t come to that though
Thank you. :-)
Now, when you say you're sure it won't come to that, does that mean you believe personally that we're dealing with retention issues rather than actual burn-in as I do, or did I misunderstand you?
By that, I mean Google will give us some sort of explanation as to why this is happening real soon.
I hope
Even though image retention isn't permanent I am not sure it is any better in this case as it is happening so soon. You will always see it unless you sleep with your phone cycling through solid colors or something every night.
Typically image retention would happen after months or years of use on like an IPS display and then when you get rid of it by cycling through a bunch of colors for awhile you will not see it again for a long time. In the XL 2 it is happening after a very short period of time so it doesn't really matter if it is burn in or retention as you will always see it.
But that's not what the reports seem to indicate with OLED. They seem to be even more prone to image retention in the beginning and then begin to become less and less prone to it as they go - before the real burn-in starts, that is.
But even if that's not right, it's still not nearly as bad as burn-in as burn-in is cumulative, and will compound and worsen over time. Even if the retention is here to stay, it's not cumulative, and therefore, will not worsen. And if that's the case, and if that retention is at such an innocuous level where you only notice it faintly when running an all gray screen, then it's a non issue for me, where permanent, cumulative degradation with so much time ahead of me with this phone for it to get worse and worse is a big issue for me.
That's what makes them so different.
I'm in my 14 day window with Verizon to switch phones. And I'm weighing a "should I stay or should I go" decision with the iPhone 8 Plus being my harbor if I do go. For reasons too afield to get into now, it is definitely going to be "stay with 2XL or go to 8 Plus." All other options, and I mean -ALL- other options are completely off the table.
Anyway, I'd MUCH rather stay with 2XL and with Oreo than go backwards to a phone so much like the 6 Plus I traded to get here, or to iOS 11 which had brought me considerably more grief than joy. But if whichever of the two I end up with I'm stuck with for two years, I don't want to stay on an already crumbling foundation that will only crumble more and more over that time. I'd rather have a boring and less satisfying - but stable platform than an awesome one that so quickly crumbles under me.
So, I'll put it this way: all the other screen issues on this phone, I can live with. I'm staying. Retention, likely to get better as it goes, certain to not get worse, and definitely not to compound, I can live with. I'm staying. Burn-in so early, certain to get exponentially worse as time goes on, and with as much time ahead of me for it to get exponentially worse, now that I CAN'T live with. I'm outta here. Especially when the only other complaint against this screen that actually does bother me, the horrible shadow detail in low brightness prevents "keeping the screen down all the time" from being a satisfactory solution to avoid the burn-in issue. This is a display that needs to be kept above a certain brightness level to be enjoyed. But if doing so causes it to self-destruct, then that's a sufficiently unsatisfactory situation to cause me to abandon ship.
The only question now is how long do I wait before I conclude this is no mere retention issue be - as the next worse, the next most hated scenario for me, after being stuck with a piece of garbage is going back over to iPhone only to find out I never really had to leave, and to then live with the drab carrots and celery of the iPhone when the amazing Pixel is still ever in view - but perpetually just out of reach for the next two years. Especially when I've already begun the process of falling in love with the blasted thing!
What is your advice on that point, on the question of "how long do I wait?'
Thanks!
Honestly, it's shameful when ppl justify bad quality because it's associated with a "cool" brand like the pixel. Own the fact that Google dropped the ball here. Rather than justifying, demand for better quality! Don't settle! NEVER EVER settle.
This phone is a DUD. It's really sad to watch people say they are "ok' with burn in on a $1000 phone. You sound like apple sheep.
But... but.. but... it's the best Android phone you can buy!!! AC said so!
And countless others.
Screen burn in is a potential OLED issue. My wife's GS7E had the worst screen burn in; it's still a solid phone, and thankfully, under warranty...
I just have to say it: this stupidly defending of real issues of a flagship Android device you normaly only see at Apple fanboys. Congrats! We finally got there...
Just checked my Pixel XL - pretty noticeable burn-in when looking at an all-white screen. Never would have noticed it had I not specifically downloaded a screen test app and looked for it. I suppose that alone makes me feel pretty good about my Pixel 2 XL pre-order.
Not comfortable with burn in happening this early into usage. Cooler more accurate cooler I'm good with, but burn in this fast is worrisome. That said I don't know it is the biggest of deals. All AMOLED displays will show screen burn in. I remember Jerry doing an article around the time the S8 came out talking about how he was seeing screen burn in on his device. Again this happens, but this has seemingly happened very fast.
Definitely not willing to accept that burn in will likely occur with this phone. I really like the Pixel 2 XL but after the screen issues and now the possible rapid burn in then I'm not willing to buy it just yet. I'm gonna hold off and see what happens. Hopefully they fix the issues and start releasing improved ones in their place in the coming months. I've never ever had burn in on any screen and I don't want to start with a phone I have really high hopes for.
Well, i'm waiting on my 2 xl shipping tomorrow and on the fence with all this burn in discussion. I went to check my tried and trusty nexus 6p (with its replacement battery ) by pulling up a "white" screen, and lo and behold, the ghost image of the center button is clearly there as well as a grayish rectangle on the left side of the white screen. If this is what we are all concerned about, I'm not, since I've never been aware of it until trying to find evidence of " burn in." If its more than that, then I guess that's different. Anybody really know if this is what you call "image retention" or instead "burn in?" Maybe Google's "investigation" will tell us which it is?
Link to article on XDA Developers.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.xda-developers.com/google-pixel-2-xl-di...
Nothing new there at all: that's just a repackage of info that was floating around yesterday.
One of the comments is interesting.
He said that while his phone exhibited the same, leaving it and then checking it again seemed to indicate that it is recovering.
If that is indeed the case, it could be image-retention, but for it to happen on such a new device is also confusing. Perhaps this is part of running in?
Just RMA my pixel2 XL....they had me take pictures of the screen burn-in on the navigation keys and send it in... Once they saw it they issued in RMA quickly. If the new unit still does it I'll be getting my money back and maybe going essential phone
exacly, there is not a big probleme if google change device promply... good news...
Epic failure if you ask me. This phone has almost everything else absolutely right. Yes no headphone jack but its doable. But the display that you always look at, to be like that is a deal brreaker for me. I cannot spend that much money knowing my device will have this issue.
Yep you're absolutely right and I never even expected this to be an issue if anything something else with the phone I expected to be wrong. Can't believe they have such bad displays I'll get the second one in a couple days I'm pretty sure it's going to have the same problems sucks to say we will see
$1K phone? Systemic Flaw with panel?
Is it a big deal?
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
No, really??
hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
it is and it's not, it is if 1 of 2 device have the bug and google do nothing, but it is not a big deal if google acknowledge the problem and change the divice promptly...
Admit it, AC. If this was a Samsung phone, the web site would burst into flames from all the hate.