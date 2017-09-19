Here's our best render leak yet.

We're just a couple weeks away from Google's October 4 Pixel event, so we're in the crunch time for major leaks. Look what we have here: the folks over at Droid-life have renders of the new Pixel 2 XL in both black and white. Yes the name is apparently "Pixel 2 XL" with the 2 before the XL, which is something that has been a bit of a toss-up before now.

What we see looks a whole lot like early leaks, with the glass "visor" on the back that's much smaller than last year and no longer containing the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A larger, single camera lens is further down from the top edge, but the rest of the back look like a dead ringer for the current Pixel XL — lots of flat, lightly textured metal. There is what looks like a power button sitting above volume keys on the side. There's obviously a white version as well, which retains the black underneath the back glass, which should get some people excited.

The leak also offers up a purported starting price of $849, which will coincide with 64GB of internal storage. A bump to $949 gets you 128GB. That starting price is an $80 jump over the Pixel XL's starting price in 2016, and unsurprisingly more in line with the super-top-end phones of the year. Let's hope the smaller Pixel 2 has a more attainable price to counterbalance it.