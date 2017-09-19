Here's our best render leak yet.
We're just a couple weeks away from Google's October 4 Pixel event, so we're in the crunch time for major leaks. Look what we have here: the folks over at Droid-life have renders of the new Pixel 2 XL in both black and white. Yes the name is apparently "Pixel 2 XL" with the 2 before the XL, which is something that has been a bit of a toss-up before now.
What we see looks a whole lot like early leaks, with the glass "visor" on the back that's much smaller than last year and no longer containing the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. A larger, single camera lens is further down from the top edge, but the rest of the back look like a dead ringer for the current Pixel XL — lots of flat, lightly textured metal. There is what looks like a power button sitting above volume keys on the side. There's obviously a white version as well, which retains the black underneath the back glass, which should get some people excited.
The leak also offers up a purported starting price of $849, which will coincide with 64GB of internal storage. A bump to $949 gets you 128GB. That starting price is an $80 jump over the Pixel XL's starting price in 2016, and unsurprisingly more in line with the super-top-end phones of the year. Let's hope the smaller Pixel 2 has a more attainable price to counterbalance it.
Reader comments
Dipped in chocolate?
All right this price sh*t is getting ridiculous. You can't even expand mem. Smdh!!!
Agreed. But as it has been said before many times, we as consumers ultimately set the price. The manufacturers test the grounds, and if we collectively ignored this device and the initial sales reflected this, I'm positive the price would come down considerably and quickly. But alas, we won't do that because collectively we need the latest and greatest and we need it now... and they know that. So, get ready for prices to keep going up up up because people just can't seem to take a stand on this issue. They need it now... gotta have it! It's only going to get worst from here.
I'm not sure that's how it works. Consumers adjust to inflation, not the other way around. If people want something, they'll pay for it. That's the way its always worked. Samsung and Apple are poised to break records this year, even at extremely high price points.
People complain, and then they open their wallets even faster.
Speak for yourself. I bought a year old Moto Z for $350 (back in July) and couldn't be happier.
I'm not speaking for myself. Millions of consumers have already done the talking.
No matter what it's priced Google isn't going to ship a Pixel with an SD card slot, soooo
That pricing can't be right. $100 only gets a bump from 64gb to 128gb. That's worse than Apple with memory prices. I simply don't believe this.
That's too expensive! I have the HTC U11 and I was wondering about Pixel 2 XL but at that prize? No way!
Uglier than the first Pixels and overpriced like other flagship phones. No thanks I'll be looking at the midrange from now on. I used to look at last year's flagship models but with Google limiting OS upgrades to 2 years this rules this option out for me.
Can't wait. Price isn't that bad
Cheaper than the Sony Xperia Z5 Premium at launch IIRC.
I feel good not wanting to pay $600+ dollars for a phone anymore. Call me Mr. Budget :P
$950 for 128gb?
How about no. Google, you and Apple can take your overpriced phones and shove them where the sun don't shine. There are plenty of other manufacturers out there willing to sell us perfectly fine phones for hundreds less. In the meantime I'll keep my OG Pixel, thank you.
You forgot Samsung's Note line, which is in the low to mid $950 range.
So if I buy the 128gb xl and keep it for two years and not buy two phones every year, I save money :)
It feels like they're pricing this off of iphones. Last year's pixels were exactly at the same price points as the iphone 7 and 7+. This year's Pixel 2 XL will actually be bigger than the 8+, so going off of the $799 of that device, they're adding another $50 because 2 XL will have a bigger, edge-to-edge screen.
Yeah the price point is high but wasn't last years pixel XL 32GB?
yes
They lost me when they did away with nexus
Why the had LG do the XL and NOT include its awesome wide angle camera is beyond me. Unless this is a wide angle camera that is able to somehow crop in for normal mode, its probably going to be a no from me and I will end up just getting the V30.
In an Autumn full of dissapointments, the Note 8 delivered.
>iPhone Notch
>Pixel XLing the price
>LG V30 "coming soon"
>Essential ... busted camera/features
Meanwhile the Note8 is just out here murkin it.
Unfortunately the note 8 looks and feels like a cheap piece of s
Not even close but feel free to pout in the corner.
I think the biggest factor in this price (and last year's) is the premium appearance (not the physical looks but the way people view its place in the market).
If Google shipped these phones at $100-200 cheaper than the Galaxy s8 and iPhone 8, then people would view them as cheaper products. By pricing them the same as the iPhone, they put them in the same class.
Ultimately though I think these prices are always a bit overdramatized. I bought my Pixel XL for $435 from Verizon on a carrier deal and boight my Galaxy s8 from Best buy for $420. Just wait for a deal to pop up and you'll be fine.
Also include the $99 insurance and tax :)
Sweet, only $1200 or so after tax and insurance for me.
You could probably get free interest going through Google financing
Thought the pixel 2 xl had a dual cam setup?
The problem with the Pixels is they now want to charge flagship prices but they offer very few of the features offered by other manufacturers flagship devices so you don't feel like you are getting value for money. If they want to compete with Samsung, LG etc then they need to start making super slick phones and stand out hardware wise as stock Android will never compete with the features others pack in software wise.
I think Google need to go back to their roots, reasonably priced Nexus phones that Android enthusiasts can root and use custom ROMs and other users can use them for being a decent phone at an affordable price. Getting other manufacturers to make phones and sticking stock Android on them doesn't really cut it anymore in my opinion unless the price is right,
Features......bloatware
So the pixel 2 will be 5.6 inches with bezels. The pixel 2 XL will be a 6 inch phone with minimal bezels. Won't they end up being the same size device? 5.5 is the sweet spot for me but I'll be pissed if they are the same size
Am I the only one whom isn't a fan of the design on the pixels? And that price point lol