When Google announced its new Pixel smartphones, I knew right away that the bigger one was the phone for me. It packed a more modern design, a larger battery, and an exclusive paint job – plus, I'd already developed a fondness for its spiritual predecessor, the LG V30. What could go wrong?
Flagship smartphone displays in 2017 are pretty good on the whole, so when a problem does pop up, usually it's pretty obvious. Sadly, that's been the case with most of the early Pixel 2 XL displays: whether it's blue-shifting, low saturation or the dreaded early burn-in/image persistence problem, this panel has had some issues. Which is a shame because, underneath that display, it's still the Pixel I prefer.
I'm MrMobile and this is the story of a very good smartphone tainted by a second-rate screen. Come see if it's still worth your time in my Pixel 2 XL review above, and then let Andrew and Alex take you for the full tour in Android Central's combined Pixel 2 and Pixel 2XL review!
Reader comments
Good run down, I basically agree with the assessment. yes, the screen is unforgivably bad, but it's not a deal breaker. In my brief time playing with it in the store, I thought it looked pretty good. And my wife doesn't have a Note 8 to contrast it with on a daily basis.
I came for the sick pun in the title, but I stayed for the awesome video!
Good video. I don't agree that Google provides the best software experience, but some people seem to think so, and that's okay.
I disagree about the display being bad. It might not be the best in the group but it's far from awful. Images are Sharp. Color is a little off but far from awful. It actually gets plenty bright, and plenty dim which is really nice. Yes Samsung displays are King of amoleds but they have been doing it longer