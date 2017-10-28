The good, bad, and ugly of using the Pixel 2 XL as my daily driver for five days.
Earlier this month, I wrote an article here on Android Central titled "Why Google's Pixel 2 XL will be my next phone." I laid out my reasons for preordering the Pixel 2 XL the day of its announcement and why I was excited for it to be my daily driver going into 2018. I've now been using the phone for five days, and this is what I've learned during that time.
These are the best cameras you can get on a phone right now
I'm not the most avid photographer when it comes to smartphones, but the Pixel 2 XL has started to change that. Smartphone cameras have been really, really good for a while now, but Google has raised the bar to an entirely new level this year.
This is one of those cameras that you can whip out of your pocket, press the shutter button, and get an image that will consistently look awesome. Last year's Pixel also did this, but the Pixel 2 XL also introduces excellent low-light performance, handles varying degrees of exposure while keeping all of your subjects in clear detail, and can pull off impressive portrait mode shots without the need for a second lens.
This praise applies to both the front and rear-facing cameras, and it's praise that's more than deserved here. The Pixel 2 XL has made me want to actively seek out things to take pictures of, and as it stands, it easily offers the best photo/video experience available in a smartphone right now.
Dat battery life
The camera package is the same between the Pixel 2 and 2 XL, and as such, some of you might be wondering why in the world you'd want to go for the XL and it's myriad of display qualms (more on that later). Easy – the battery life.
Battery performance on most flagships over the past year or two has been good, but nothing amazing. The Pixel 2 XL changes that.
You can check out Andrew's full review to get exact details on the battery (and everything else), but in short, this is a phone that can easily last through two full days of regular use. That's not something that can be said for most flagships, and for someone that relies so heavily on their phone for work and personal use, having so much stamina is outstanding.
All of the other bits
The battery life and camera are what I've noticed most about the Pixel 2 XL during my time with the phone, but that's not all that it gets right.
Although not everyone is thrilled with Google's decision to use a special coating over the aluminum body, it's a move I've come to really appreciate. The phone feels grippy no matter how you hold it, and while it may not be quite as "premium" as naked metal, it's nowhere near as slippery as last year's phone.
Great design, blazing performnace, and fun software goodies make the Pixel 2 XL a complete package.
Performance is just as fast and responsive as you'd expect from the Snapdragon 835 and Google's ability to meld hardware and software together for an unrivaled user experience. Apps open in the blink of an eye, multitasking is buttery smooth, and not once have I come across any sort of lag or stutter.
Squeezing the sides of the phone to bring up Google Assistant with Active Edge is surprisingly useful at times, and Now Playing is wickedly cool. Being able to look down at my phone and see what song is playing around me without having to manually do anything is pure magic, and while it's a fun party-trick, it's also crazy practical.
Oh, front-facing speakers are also wonderful and amazing and every single phone should have them.
My issue with the display
You've undoubtedly heard a thing or two about the Pixel 2 XL's display, and before I go too much further about my personal opinion, this is what we know so far.
Google is "actively investigating" the issues surrounding the phone's screen, but at this point, we aren't entirely sure what that means. Google will more than likely release an update at some point to add an option for more vivid colors, but not everything can be fixed with software.
Our own Alex Dobie recently conducted a pretty thorough test of the Pixel 2 XL's screen, and while this has yet to be confirmed by Google, it does appear that permanent burn-in is happening on the screen after just days of use. Burn-in is to be expected with all OLED and AMOLED panels at some point, but only after months or years, not days.
Not everyone will be as sensitive to the display as I am, but for me personally, it's a deal-breaker.
I've noticed a similar effect on my own device, and while it's not visible in most use cases, just the fact that the shadow of the navigation bar is either showing image retention or screen burn-in after just a few days has me incredibly worried for how the panel will fare after months of use as a daily driver.
Current status of Pixel 2 XL display pic.twitter.com/Xl4h0jEJ0K— Joe Spooky Maring (@JoeMaring1) October 22, 2017
Possible burn-in aside, the display is serviceable and isn't the worst I've ever seen. With that said, for a phone that costs at least $849 USD before tax, its quality does not match its asking price. The display is subpar, and while you can get used to it, I don't want to have to "get used" to a display on a phone that costs this much. I should be wowed by the display each time I turn on the Pixel 2 XL, but that simply doesn't happen.
Some of you might not care about these complaints, and if that's the case, more power to you. Unfortunately, it's something I cannot get past and likely never will.
A learning experience
Because of the circumstances I just outlined, I ended up returning my Pixel 2 XL and replaced it with the Galaxy S8. I considered swapping out the 2 XL with the regular Pixel 2, but I've sailed too far away on the minimal bezel train to go back to something with a forehead and chin that big.
Is the Galaxy S8 perfect? Nope. Does it have all of the software features that I loved so much on the Pixel 2 XL. Not at all. However, each time I power on its display, I smile and feel like I'm holding a piece of the future – a feeling I never once had with the Pixel 2 XL.
It's a true shame that the Pixel 2 XL ended up the way it is, but here's to hoping Google can fix as many of its problems as it can and use this as a learning experience for next year with the Pixel 3.
As for me personally, I'll be using this as an example of why I usually don't preorder devices sight-unseen.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Google Pixel 2 XL: How it stacks up to my lofty expectations
AC has become obsessed with the P2
Just a bit. Lots of clicks though. But the article is balanced. It states that the screen issue is subtle and unnoticeable at times. I'll take that over Security risks and performance bugs.
Let's face it, more people only care about what is on the surface. Not to mention that the device will be replaced under warranty if the issue actually becomes a legitimate issue.
It's the only thing they can write about that will get them clicks right now. Don't worry. Once the Pixel 2 news has died down, they'll go back to posting about Pokemon Go several times/day.
Somebody tell the author that Google has indeed already responded about the issues with the 2 XL. Was this article seriously just written???
Should have waited for the update!
Enjoy that S8! As for me, I love my Pixel 2 XL. But, I guess I am not as picky as reviewers looking for click bait. I look at the total picture, and IMHO the Pixel 2 XL blows the all the others out of the water (including my last two phones: Note 5 and iPhone 7+).
Same. S8 -> Pixel 2 XL
I opted for the pixel 2 and I don't miss my s8+. The s8+ has the most beautiful hardware but the experience wasn't great for me. Glad you picked the phone that is best for you, that's what I did!
I understand that the screen has issues but they are not as bad as people are putting it out there. If you didn't know of those issued they will probably won't see it and why has nobody talk about the v30 wich has the same screen and I can tell you has the display issue as the pixel 2 xl and cost about the same. Not once I read o heard anybody talk about the v30 display. The only good thing about all this is that we are getting 2 years of warranty. Thanks Google.
They mention the V30, as a footnote. Lol.
I received my 2 XL this week and I love it. Honestly I don't see any of the complaints that people have reported. Yes the color scheme is not like a Samsung but I like it. Easy on the eyes for reading. Head phone jack. My G1 didn't have a headphone jack and it didn't bother me =)
I don't know why Google continues to sell an inferior product with the Pixel XL 2. The terrible display alone is not worth the great software experience. You did the right thing by returning it. $950 can be better spent on things that actually look good.
Using your logic I don't know why Samsung still sells any phone, knowing that they will not be updated continually, and that they will encounter stutters and other performance issues that people complain about all the time, but they get a pass? Lol, OK. It's your dime.
I think you're using your *own* logic, and I have to say it is a bit odd they're not more worried about perception of their product in the very least, but this is what we're going to get for a long time from a company that is in no real way a hardware company. They don't like doing product support themselves, support for all of their software products has been taken care of by the users and the users only when there are problems, and they don't really plan to change everything to actually do hardware right, based off what I've seen. I paid $832.44 for a brand new Pixel, and all I ended up with was a refurbished phone with random new problems after foolishly turning in my first one because of it's DIFFERENT issues. Don't expect better from Google if they show no signs of wanting it. So, kind of like what you're saying. Samsung has shown no big plans to suddenly become good at software, unless you think them just including less of it actually counts. Google won't be getting good at hardware support or designing products that complete the basic functions properly anytime soon either. So get them based off what you like
I did the same. I really don’t understand why consumers are saying that the display is not that bad or if it wasn’t reported on people wouldn’t notice. Are they really into the Google worship that they are ok with giving $850 before tax to Google to excuse a sub quality device? Wow
Overstating your opinion can lead to you actually believing it
While I am not saying that the Pixel 2 XL screen is great, I would question the logic here. What is worse? Pixel 2 XL screen or Touch Wiz and degradation of performance and the display over time. In the end you end up with lag and a screen with burn in. I guess oversaturation > anything to some folks.
Agreed. They are so used to performance issues. Samsung is the trophy wife, Google is the sexy scientist, with two different color eyes.
Agreed. I'd add the poor fingerprint reader location and dedicated Bixby button as reasons why I will stick with Pixel 2 XL over any Samsung product, despite its screen faults,
Damn bro you should've let me know you were going to switch to an s8. I would've traded you mine for that Pixel 2 XL lol
I wish you weren't so lame about the bezel thing, and could actually cater to the people who want one of the best software options, and just let us know if the smaller Pixel 2's battery life is bearable, and if it has as many hardware issues as have been reported about either or both of these phones!
I love my pixel 2 XL. My image retention can only be seen in a dark room and with a gray or light background, but I never focus on it, so it's like it's not there. It's a great phone and for the price you get the best AI, camera, unlimited raw photo and 4K video cloud storage... and now 2 year manufacture's warranty. Now I don't have to purchase their Care insurance plan.
Until you've had it in your hands for a few days you really can't appreciate the phone. The blue tint was on my Nexus 5X and LG G4 and I never noticed it on them until now. Ignorance is bliss.
Samsung had the red tint issue on the Galaxy S8 and some even reported burn in within the first 2 weeks. You get enough people on social media, including the ones that haven't even touched the phone, to believe something like the blue tint to be an issue then "It Is An Issue".
I have an S7 and see lag now n again. Pixel performance really is the best there is in the Android world...but for £850, I can forgive no headphone jack and average battery life but expect the screen and camera to be top notch. A big shame really.