Well this is a nice development.

Up until this point, we've been speculating about what the upcoming Google Pixel 2 XL's front looked like based on bits of information. Now, we have what looks like a solid leak showing off the entire front of the phone, courtesy of @evleaks.

...and without a case pic.twitter.com/4QrvyM9Hro — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

There are two intriguing aspects of this leak. First is the serious similarity in design to the LG V30, as we all have expected. It's a tall screen with relatively bezels (compared to the original Pixel XL) and rounded corners covered by what looks like subtly curved glass. Next, it's that there are two distinct speaker grilles above and below the screen.

Google could be going with dual speakers on both of its new phones.

Originally, we had expected the smaller Pixel 2 to be the one with larger bezels and dual speakers, but it looks like Google's been able to work out a little compromise on the larger phone as well. The bezels here look a tad larger than, say, a Galaxy S8 — but if these two grilles are indeed both operational speakers that'd be a big bonus. Now it must be said that both speakers may not be of equal power or functionality, and could just be a visual symmetry play — but we're optimistic.

This leak also gives us a look at an updated home screen layout, with the Google Search bar landing at the very bottom of the screen between the navigation keys and dock of icons. We've seen a few early looks at possible Pixel launchers with the search bar and various widgets in different places, so it's tough to say if this will be exactly what we see on October 4.

What are your thoughts on the Pixel 2 XL now that we've seen leaks of both the front and back? Let us know in the comments!